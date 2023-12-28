Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 29, 2023

Your December 29, 2023 tarot horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what the stars, planets and the day's forecast has in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Ouch. Disappointment may strike at the heart of you today. But, when you feel the sting of sadness remember that there is always a lesson to be learned. You may be experiencing the pangs of pain now to learn and grow. No one ever wants to experience negative emotions, but they can and often do help you to grow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're distracted. You are feeling the difficulty with focusing on the relationship you have now for a variety of reasons. This may be leading you to feel unhappy and dissatisfied. It's normal to wonder if the grass is greener on the other side. You may wonder if you're better off with someone new, and perhaps you will go out to find out if that's true.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You're working hard to overcome many obstacles right now. Each decision you make will have some sort of impact on you financially, too. Consider the bottom line. Try to do what you can to avoid over extending yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Right now, the sound of your own voice can't be heard due to the amount of distractions and drama going on in the life of someone close to you. It's best to detach yourself from this current problem. You may not want to admit defeat, but counting losses can be the first step toward success.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Someone is trying to tell you what you need to know, but for whatever reason you are refusing to believe them. It could be that you judge their character harshly. You may think that they aren't telling the full truth or that something is off. Whatever the case may be, when you hear something, do your best to listen. You will understand the reason why you needed this message to be told to you later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why should you keep waiting around for people who seem like they don't want to do anything to help themselves? You may imagine that your patience will be rewarded with loyalty or their company. However you're starting to see that you're just wasting time. You need to do what's best for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Push yourself to be more than you feel comfortable with right now. You may not like stepping outside of your comfort zone, but this is how good people become great. You'll grow into your new role. You don't need to know what to do right now. Having a willingness to learn is enough.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Are you really going to allow yourself to become less productive? You will have the desire catch up to you once you start to do the work. Your mind can work against you by saying you don't need to try so hard. But, the truth is you want what you want, and it will only come to you by hard work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your emotions are help you to think with crystal clarity. Your intuitive nature is strong. Don't ignore it. There's a reason why you have a nagging feeling in your gut, and it's to keep you from harm.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Disappointment. You feel the sword of betrayal by someone who has hurt you deeply. Your heart is crushed into pieces, and you may even wonder if you'll ever be able to love again. Right now, focus on the moment and your healing. There will be a time when you forget feeling this way, and joy will return.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today can feel like an uphill climb. You feel tired and a part of you wonders if the effort you're putting in right now will be worth it. You have to have faith. You need to know that your resilience is there to help you overcome and then to thrive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Trust your spiritual side, Pisces. Enter into a period of prayer and meditation. What you need to know can be found within your heart. You have to go digging for your inner emotional awareness, but don' worry that you can't find it. It's there. Deep within.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.