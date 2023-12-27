Horoscope For December 28, 2023 — The Moon Enters Leo

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, but later in the evening it will enter the courageous sign of Leo. The Sun remains in Capricorn season. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign's horoscope this Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to do something you love to do. The Moon in Leo activates your fifth solar house, your sector of passion and creativity. Sign up for an art class. Doodle for fun. Enjoy something artful that allows you a chance to express your creative side. Take a friend to make it even more enjoyable for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can impress the right people. The Moon in Leo, activates your fourth solar house, your sector of authority figures. The one caveat for today is to watch out for arrogance. It's always best to be the humble person who is good at what they do, but not overly prideful. Always read the room.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Speak your mind. The Moon in Leo brings attention to your third solar house, which is also your communication sector. This is a great time for writing, sending emails or catching up with projects that are word intense. Words flow nicely for you, and you have a natural gift of gab today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take ownership for your needs and wants, Cancer. You know what you have to have so go for it. Today's Moon in Leo highlights your money and personal values sector. Start tuning into what trends are taking place. Consider saving. Look at new ways to monetize what you have. Get expert advice if you need help on getting out of debt

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be open to what the world has in store for you. You never know where the road of life may lead. The Moon in Leo brings out your desire to take personal responsibility and do things for yourself in the right way. This is the perfect day for setting a goal. Journal. Think about what you want to do in the next five years. Set goals, and aim for the future you desire.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be mindful of what you give your power away to. The Moon in Leo highlights your past and the enemies that rob you of your time. There maybe habits you've allowed to grow because of convenience or lack of awareness. Monitor your daily activities and ask yourself if they add or take away value from your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Go out and meet new people, and if you can't go in person, mingle online. Today's Moon in Leo brings out your social networks and the business relationships you have in your life. Sign up for an event and plan to go.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Chin up, your life is about to grow stronger, especially in the realm of work. Today's Moon in Leo brings forth your need to work hard and to do things that elevate your social status. Sharpen your skill sets and read up on the latest in your field so you can be in the know.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Enjoy travel. Book your next trip. You're ready to go. The Moon in Leo brings attention to your higher mind, and your desire to learn all you can about culture through travel and good quality food. Cook at home if you can't travel. Enjoy watching a documentary on your favorite county and its history.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be open to help, Capricorn, even if you're uncomfortable receiving things from others. The Moon in Leo brings out your shared resource sector, which means you maybe receiving money or financial assistance from a partner or significant other because of a bonus or some type of inheritance. Say thank you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can be expressive in writing, but if you have a project that requires a power meeting consider meeting on zoom, but do try to have a heart-to-heart if you need one. The Moon in Leo brings attention to your commitments sector. You can give yourself without fear today. Be brave. Test the waters and see how things go if you're unsure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monitory your life choices, Pisces. The Moon in Leo brings attention to your daily routines, and the way you take care of your health. You can set a schedule if you put your mind to do so. Ask a friend to be your accountability partner. Don't be afraid to push yourself. A great healthy life awaits!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.