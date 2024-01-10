These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience The Luckiest Love Horoscopes This Week

Love thrives when it's allowed to grow at its own pace. That's the energy of this week and five Chinese zodiac signs will benefit the most in love if they lean into this message. They are: Horse, Pig, Snake, Tiger, and Monkey.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Lake over Water (#47) changing to Thunder over Fire (#55). It's urging us to know what we want before we engage with someone romantically. This will not only protect you from wasting your time on the wrong people who have different expectations and desires than you in love and romance but will also make sure you aren't wasting someone else's time either.

After all, they may say that "the greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." Still, if you and the person you are interacting with are not on the same page about what love actually means to either of you, you will be quite far from a happy ever after, regardless of the sparks flying between you.

Knowing what you want is the first step in letting luck help you find the right kind of love for you. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love.

Five Chinese zodiac signs will have luckiest love horoscopes by the end of the week:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, trust your intelligence this week while engaging with people romantically. You may meet a few frogs who look like charming princes/princesses (and vice versa), but as long you trust your mind, you'll not fall for the fake and see what's real. Your luck in love lies on this path.

If you are in a relationship, you are being urged to divide responsibilities with your partner equally. Don't over-burden yourself or let your significant other carry all the weight. Your luck in love this week depends on this. It will allow you to capitalize on the opportunities that luck brings your way.

2. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your luck in love this week is extra firm. Some of you are about to witness the karma takedown of an ex who wronged you in the past. Others of you are urged to hold onto your values and not bend your standards for anyone. An intense glow-up awaits you on this path.

If you are in a relationship, speak more lovingly with your partner this week and turn it into a shared activity or bonding exercise. Push past the discomfort if you don't like hearing compliments (and vice versa). Your luck in love this week will lead to some extraordinary experiences as you engage with this.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, if you are single, you are about to feel vindicated. Someone who believed they knew more than you about love and relationships is about to experience something you have been warning them about. Weirdly enough, this is your luck showing you the importance of trusting your intuition and not making bad decisions. Take the lesson to heart when it happens! That's all there is to it.

If you are in a relationship, be more vulnerable with your partner this week. Show them your soft side and the things that make you unique. It can feel uncomfortable at first, but your connection will thrive because of it. That's your luck in love this week.

4. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, if you are single, you are urged to be receptive this week. Your luck in love will bring you the right people and connections. All you have to do is trust the signs and embrace the adventure. Red flowers and yellow crocuses are lucky for you right now.

If you are in a relationship, pay attention to the subtleties between you and your partner. Luck will help you zero in on the right bits of information, allowing you to show up for your partner in ways that no one has ever done before. It's time to deepen your bond and bask in the beauty of love.

5. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, if you are single, focus on your mind and dig deep this week. What do you truly want out of love? Don't go by other people's definitions and desires. Figure out your own. Your luck in love this week will help you manifest this. So make sure you don't manifest the wrong stuff!

If you are in a relationship, pay attention to the red flag behavior displayed by people around you and your significant other. Your luck this week will help you steer away from the toxic drama and covetous individuals. After all, when you have something precious, you must protect it.

