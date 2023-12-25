The love horoscope for December 26, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs. Find out how the day's astrology forecast impacts your relationships from singleness through married life.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 26, 2023:

Aries

What does home mean to you? The Full Moon taking place in Cancer, your solar house of home and family gift you with an opportunity to define the idea of comfort down to your skin level. It's time to shed old belief systems about what home ought to be and prepare to work on establishing new structures for your life. The blueprint begins and ends with you, Aries, and as the architect of your life, you get to determine what to keep in and what to toss out.

Taurus

Communication is an interesting thing when it comes to relationships. There are the things you need to say and then there are things best kept to yourself. The dance between what to let go of and what to say aloud begins as the Full Moon in Cancer culminates in your sign. You may be a great orator and someone who knows how to craft your words. Learning how to be a bit more intentionally can feel like overkill, but with the Moon stoking strong emotions it's a jagged pill you may decide needs to be swallowed, like it or not.

Gemini

Your self-worth is on the line, and the question is will you toss it to the winds of change or hold fast to what is best for you. With the Full Moon taking place in your house of self-worth, a lot of emotional angst can arise. The push to take action is an emotional one, and it can be both cathartic and stunning. You may feel a strong sense of relief followed by a tsunami of healing tears. Full Moons empower change, and so it's time to decide what to let go and what to hang on to as an act of self reliance.

Cancer

Here is the final Full Moon, and it's in your sign, Cancer. Full Moons are similar to when the Sun is in your sign, a time to work on yourself. The thing with working on yourself is that it can create a sense of duty in your heart. Focusing on you may feel like you are also focusing less on a significant other. While it may feel that way, remember investments in your life empower your relationships. What you do for you, in the end adds value to all that you are involved in. So, make time for yourself today, and see it as a win for all.

Leo

The Full Moon highlights toxic situations including toxic relationships. Do you have people in your life that you need to cut ties with? You may feel like you don't but the truth is that you are at a place in time where growing up is needed. People can be time drainers, even on your social media. A text or instant message here or there can rob you of countless minutes. You may find it hard to detach, but figuring out what works for you is always a good idea.

Virgo

This Full Moon in Cancer is happening in your business partnerships, and it means time to let go of certain things that are unproductive. Consider activities you spend time where it doesn't fit in with your relationship goals. Perhaps you're on social media and it robs you of time with your partner or friends. If it's the little things that count and add up to big things, then take that into account when you are working. Find new ways to tighten your work schedule so you can have more quality time with your significant other. This can be the first step toward more joy and happiness into 2024.

Libra

To be happy, you have to also be willing to work on the things that leave you feeling unhappy, and that may mean removing habits or routines and feeling a gap in your life for a while. The time you take to remove barriers to your happiness can be a good, healing moment for you. While it can leave you questioning past life decisions, you may find that it helps you to clarify what you want to add into your life more cautiously beginning this new year.

Scorpio

What are your beliefs about love and romance. The Full Moon in Cancer brings up matter related to the past. You may find that it's hard to grow beyond certain childhood lessons and they even impact your future love life. Since there are a few days before the new year, write down the unhealthy messages you learned from your childhood and people who modeled love to you. You can start to see what needs to change in the future and begin to reteach yourself how to love better.

Sagittarius

There aren't really safe places for secrets and if you have a few that you wonder if you should tell a mate, consider the long term impact of this decision. You may find it harder to be vulnerable with someone who doesn't know 'all of you' but during this Full Moon in Cancer it's important that your decisions are based on logic instead of emotion alone. Be sure that your decisions make sense.

Capricorn

This is a time where you can grow closer or fall apart. The Full Moon is a releasing Moon, so you may be thinking about ending your single days and entering a relationship. Perhaps you're in a committed relationship wondering if you want to move forward? You can try to work things out on paper first to figure out where you stand. Don't push aside your thoughts or emotions. Go through them to process them this week.

Aquarius

What routines work for your love life right now, and which ones hinder your ability to be a good relationship partner? You may find it easier to love someone who likes doing the same things that you do. You can find it harder to love someone who does not. If you're dating, consider asking questions related to life style upfront. That way you can find a person who aligns with your life in the way you need them to, and vice versa.

Pisces

Passion is so important, but so is unconditional love which may not always feel filled with passion. You may find yourself in a place where you are entering a deeper, more committed time of your life. You may seek to build stronger roots in love with your significant other during this emotional Moon through intense conversation and lots of hugs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.