The love horoscope for December 25, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs. Find out how the day's astrology forecast impacts your relationships from singleness through married life.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 25, 2023:

Aries

One of the most powerful things you can do is tell a secret, and that includes revealing how much you love someone. During the Venus trine Neptune transit, you're likely to wear your heart on your sleeve. You'll be more openly expressive including about how fearful you are to lose a love you want. That's OK, Aries, you can handle the truth, and when you reveal it, the sting will go. That's good news for your heart.

Taurus

Your friends know best, Taurus. You may need a heart intervention, Love gone bad is a sign that you need to take a step back and allow your heart to heal. You can talk things over with friends. During the Venus trine Neptune transit, a good friend can help you to figure out what worked, what didn't and why love that you thought could be your forever, was a stepping stone to a new love in the future.

Gemini

You can try to earn love from someone, but the truth is love is something you can't make happen. Today's Venus trine Neptune is a reminder to uphold your self-respect. You may think that piling on more love will get someone you want to notice you, but that's giving someone else too much power. Instead, love yourself. Rejection is the path toward more self-respect. Take your dignity and go.

Cancer

Love can be such a wonderful teaching tool, and when Venus trines Neptune, you catch a glimpse of what a positive illusion can do. When you see the best in someone, even if it's you hoping that they will be that person, it helps you to learn to overcome flaws and failures. You're on the path toward learning what this thing called unconditional love is, and for you it's so good.

Leo

it's a strange feeling when the love of your life gets put on a pedestal an then they start to fall down. You had thought you knew a person but today, during the Venus trine Neptune transit, you start to see them in a new light. It's an eye-opening experience, one that you will not take lightly. However, this may not mean you have to stop loving them, you simply learn to care in a different, more safe way.

Virgo

What's your love language? What's your partners? if you don't know, you'll want to take the quiz on love languages during the Venus trine Neptune transit. This can be one of those amazing teaching days where you discover how to care for your significant other's needs in a way that they hear and receive it best. Thanks Venus and Neptune!

Libra

Why not buy a few annual passes or get a gym membership to enjoy with your partner? You may find a less expensive way to create a routine date night for you and your mate during the Venus trine Neptune transit. Consider things you like to do, and make a plan for it. You can even make it a 'thing' that's you two become know for. Why not?

Scorpio

You have a heart of gold, and when you get caught up in the feels, you experience love so passionate it can be blinding. During Venus trine Neptune. you'll need to make a decision to keep both feet on the ground when it comes to love and romance. It will be easy to get lost in love and give yourself away, with a person whom you think you know but need to get to know better.

Sagittarius

There are things in life you'll never be able to understand or change. The Venus trine Neptune transit can have you scratching your head wondering why family can be so dysfunctional - and yet you love them. You'll be dishing out your unconditional love this week, but it won't be without realizing the cost it can have on your own heart.

Capricorn

You may run into an old flame during the Venus trine Neptune transit. Or, you may even be tempted to reach out to an old flame and try to see if they are wiling to try again. Be sure that is what you want. You may perceive that the grass is greener there, and lie to yourself. Write down your reasons why and have a heart to heart with yourself to be sure.

Aquarius

Money can't buy you love, but it can help you to figure out what you like and what you dislike. During this Venus trine Neptune transit, your value system, including the people, places and things you invest your time into are on the radar. Test your desire and wants. See what happens when you remove yourself from certain scenarios. Check your heart to tell if they really matter or if it's the value you've been putting on them.

Pisces

You're so ready for a sweet escape with someone special. The Venus trine Neptune transit makes this one of those weeks where a little vacation away can be so meaningful to you. You have a desire to simply dote on your partner and experience nothing but peace, quiet and love. If you have the time, resources, and PTO from work, make it a date and go for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.