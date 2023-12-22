Tell me what you really think.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 22, 2023
Photo: Be-Art from Getty Images Pro, Chikovnaya, Latino Life | Canva Pro
The love horoscope for December 23, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs. Find out how the day's astrology forecast impacts your relationships from singleness through married life.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 23, 2023:
Aries
Inconsistency is not something you enjoy, but one thing people may not know about you is you thrive in environments that are random and unpredictable. This is what your significant other may adore about you right now. Your ability to go with the flow even if life isn't certain or the future remains undefined.
Taurus
Your heart is in the right place, but there is also a need for you to heal. You may find that today's Moon conjunct Uranus is the tap on your shoulder you needed to remind yourself to not rush ahead of yourself. If you're not ready to be in a relationship, no big deal. Give yourself time to figure things out and eventually you will be.
Gemini
An ending is a good thing when the timing of it is just right. You have been holding off to say what you need to say for sometime. But, once those words begin to exit your own mouth it may surprise even you. Breaking up is hard to do, but when you need to do it, it's just something that has to be done. You do this for you.
Cancer
During the Moon conjunct Uranus transit something unexpected could happen — a good friend may tell you that they are secretly in love with you. This could send lightening bolts of passion down your entire body because you feel the same way too. This can be the start of a new relationship that is uncustomary for you, and one that others didn't see coming either.
Leo
The Moon conjunct Uranus in your sector of self respect can be like the gavel coming down on a judge's desk saying that a person is in contempt of court. You aren't going to put up with anymore disrespect from your partner. Your heart is on the line each time they throw arrows and darts at your emotions. So, instead of quietly putting up with it further, you have to say what you need to say and move on.
Virgo
This is your time to learn about what love is and what it isn't. For the longest time you thought you understood everything there was to know about your relationship, but there's a surprise around the corner. You are ready to study your partner's needs. You want to make your relationship the best it's ever been coming up in 2024.
Libra
You are a giver, but there are times when others see you giving so much that they want to be the one to give to you in exchange. You are going to receive something so unexpected from a person in your love life. You may not see this one coming, but it's a surprise that could win over your heart. Thanks, Moon conjunct Uranus!
Scorpio
This is a wonderful time for you, Scorpio. If you've been dating, you may see your relationship take a turn in a new direction. Things could become serious. IIf you're not exclusive yet and you want to be, the conversation you've hoped for is around the corner.
Sagittarius
There are a few things that need to change in order to make your love life flow in the right direction. Changes are all a part of what makes a relationship work. So, now you and your partner can compromise. it might be surprising with just how easy it is to do. The Moon conjunct Uranus is here to help, and it does.
Capricorn
Don't look now, but your love life is about to get a boost of positivity, during the Moon conjunct Uranus transit. You may have thought that things were on the outs, but the next thing you know those emotions come surging back again. You never know how much you love someone, Capricorn, until you think it's over. Like Katie Perry says, "Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over..."
Aquarius
Do you want to move in together? This is one of those situations where you wonder why they didn't ask sooner! Of course, you want to move in with your significant other. The long distance travel and living out of a bag has been a real drag. Now you can wake up in each others arms. The Moon conjunct Uranus makes the idea a brilliant one, and one you can't wait to start soon.
Pisces
This is your time to show your true colors, Pisces. You're ready to open up and be the expressive person you know how to be. You'll be spilling the beans and gushing your adoration of a special someone today. This is a sweet experience for you, and one that you won't be ashamed to experience. You've been dying to say what's on your heart for a long time. Now's your chance to do so.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.