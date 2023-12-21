Accurate Horoscope For December 22, 2023

Mercury and the Sun will be together in the sign of Capricorn on December 22, 2023, and these two planets create a certain outcome for each zodiac sign's horoscope this Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for the sweeter things in life, Aries. The Taurus Moon transits through in your sector money and luxury items. It's the perfect time to search for that one signature item to make your wardrobe or personal aesthetic exactly what you want it to be. Your eye for beauty is strong, so if you love shopping for nice things, you could strike a deal at a thrift store or a boutique with lovely items on sale.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's always nice to self-improve, and you're ready to take life to a whole new level. The Moon in your sign in your sector of personal development, and this is the emotional push you needed to make a decision to start your resolutions early. You can set a goal, take that first step and begin the next chapter of your life ... now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your gut will know. You can always tell when someone has your best interest at heart, and when they don't. If you need help trusting your intuition, the Moon can shine a light on this area of your life. The Taurus Moon transits through your sector of hidden enemies, and this doesn't have to mean people. Consider the systems you've put into play or the way you do things in life that hold you back or push you in a direction you don't want to go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ahh, the beauty of a relationship that feels like home. And for you, as the Taurus Moon transits through your sector of friendships, you extend your energy toward those whom mean the most to you. You are one of those individuals who values people and loves to help others feel wanted. Today you find a way to be kinder, more thankful for your blessings, and empathetic where it seems compassion as fallen short.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are in a wonderful position to find a job that you want and need. The Taurus Moon transits through your sector of career and your social status. It's time to level up. You may be comfortable in a position you're at now, but there's a chance that you could do better. Start job searching and see where life takes you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are so ready to enjoy a few mental challenges, and the idea of going to college seems good to you. The Taurus Moon transits through your sector of education, it's time to look into how to expand your knowledge. Take a course on LinkedIn Learning or check out Skillshare. If you're an expert in your field, maybe you could create a course to teach others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Law of Attraction works in your favor when the Moon is in Taurus. Ruled by Venus, Taurus brings attention to shared resources, secrets and things that can come to you by others. You may find that you're luckier than usual. Someone brings you an item you asked for. When you send a signal out to the universe it may appear when and how you needed it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's OK to say yes to a relationship when you feel ready, even if the timeline is shorter than you originally felt it ought to be. The Taurus Moon transits through your sector of commitments. So, this is a time to tie the knot, decide you're all in wiht a partner or start to remove barriers to your emotional growth. Don't allow it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't be stubborn, Sagittarius. The Taurus Moon transits through your sector of routines. It's time to get organized and think through your day-to-day activities. You may find that you don't require as much as you originally imagined. In fact, you may simplify life a bit when you remove unwanted distractions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may not be the one who wears their heart on the sleeve, but that doesn't mean you don't feel your emotions deeply. The Taurus Moon transits through your sector of passion, and this is the perfect time to indulge yourself in the little things that bring you joy. Bake cookies. Make decorations to gift to friends. Create little artistic designs on cards to give with gifts this holiday.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This time of year is amazingly wonderful for you to enjoy, and if you het to spend it with people you care about, even better. The Taurus Moon transits through your sector of family. Make this year extra special. Take lots of photos and create an online album to share with your relatives.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're a little sentimental and extra sensitive when it comes to matters of the heart today. So, it's hard not to become that person who says the things people long to hear. You can't help yourself. What makes you so open and expressive is the Taurus Moon. It transits through your sector of communication, and since this is an exalted placement, it brings out your sweet side.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.