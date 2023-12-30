The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On New Year's Eve

Bring on the asteroids! Or rather, let's celebrate what's going on in the cosmic sky on this last day of the year, December 31, 2023, because whatever is going on is going to be very helpful to three zodiac signs in terms of love, romance and the promise of a loving future. We have the Sun trine Lilith, and if you've never heard of such a transit before, then it's time to make 'her' acquaintance.

We've got the positive indication of a trine aspect, and when that trine shows up between the Sun and the asteroid called Lilith, we are looking at how our love lives may break new ground.

It will be Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius predicted to be luckiest in love on December 31, 2023:

Do not be surprised if your romantic life suddenly veers into some seriously amorous territory. Sun trine Lilith is here to improve things, and not necessarily in any way that is even slightly predictable.

For the three zodiac signs that are able to use this Sun trine Lilith energy, we can expect this day to go well. We know who we are on this day, and that means we speak from our hearts and act authentically. We are somewhat fearless and even a little 'dark,' so to speak. We express ourselves physically and with wild desire. We rule the night during Sun trine Lilith. Happy New Year, indeed!

1. Taurus, you love days like this one, and on December 31, you'll be in one of your best moods ever.

You can't beat Sun trine Lilith for bringing the party to you, Taurus, as you are ever the party person and well, on this day, you'll be right there, front and center, having a good ol' time with your very romantic partner in crime. You are all too happy to leave the world behind, and whether you feel positive or negative about the new year to come, this day is all about celebration, and you'll be joined by the person you love most.

You are tired of hearing the complaints and you really want to avoid people whom you feel are just too inhibited and uptight to deal with on this day, during Sun trine Lilith. You want to shine and forget about all the troubles of the world; haven't we all had enough? What's your feeling on this day, Taurus? You are sticking by your word. You are also able to feel this way because your feeling is bolstered by the positive energy that your romantic partner brings with them.

This day is all about you and your partner being as naughty as you want to be. You've done the nice thing, and that's how you spent your holidays; now, it's time to get funky. Hey, it's the last day of the year and you want to go out with a bang. You feel creative and fanciful, attractive and strong. There is nothing you can't turn into magic on this day, December 31, 2023, during the exceptional transit of Sun trine Lilith.

2. Virgo, you are more than happy to throw caution to the wind, as this day, December 31, 2023.

brings out your dark and romantic side, and you plan on using it to your full potential. Both you and your partner are tired of wallowing in the negativity and it almost feels like sometimes you can't get away from it. That's when Sun trine Lilith comes to the rescue and grants you this one day where you can get up and out of your funk and into action.

It's been a long time since you've really enjoyed the whole New Year's Eve attitude and you've purposefully kept yourself away from it all as you've started to believe that none of it was ever worth your while. Yet, with the transit of Sun trine Lilith, you might feel as though it's time to get out there and party, even if 'party' means you and your partner go out for a simple drink, even if it's sparkling water, beneath the night's sky.

While the day itself may not be all that romantic, the 'feel' of the day will begin in the evening hours, and that's when you'll start to feel as though something really is taking place and it's exciting and new. Your partner may even have a surprise for you, and this will delight you because you really feel as though you need new things in your life, especially when it comes to love. Tonight is the night for fun and frolic, madness and infatuation — enjoy!

3. Aquarius, you are just lucky.

What you'll notice happening during the transit of Sun trine Lilith is that you have a ton and a half of energy, and it may just drive you into an erotic state that needs to be expressed with your loved one. Wow, what a change in plans, as you imagined yourself feeling blue on this day, December 31, 2023. You didn't think that much would change, and yet, your partner has something very exciting in store for both of you.

When Sun trine Lilith is in the sky, romantic partners do things that surprise each other. Most of the ideas that come up are impulsive. We don't know where we come up with these ideas, but they sound good. So, when we share them, as you and your partner will do on this day, December 31, 2023, you will both feel the thrill of spontaneity.

If you have plans for the evening, expect to be the couple that grabs all the attention, whether you want it or not. You may be so dazzling wherever you go that you stop traffic. That's the way of Lilith, and when she trines the Sun, she means business. You, too, will feel as though you are dancing with the Sun on this day, and you will shine like the Sun at midnight. You are the star on this day, Aquarius, and your partner is your celestial consort.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.