30 Funny New Year Memes To Ring In 2024 With A Laugh

If you're like me in that you've always had a love/hate relationship with the New Year, these funny New Year memes are dedicated to you.

I personally love the way people get excited to leave the troubles of the past behind and welcome a brighter future. Entering the New Year and making resolutions feels like we all have a universal chance at a fresh start, and that's awesome.

But on the flip side, the harsh reality remains that we're all the same people with the same issues and facing the same situations after the clock strikes midnight and January 1 begins that we were on December 31.

Of course, I realize the value in people believing in this time of year as an opportunity to reset the clock and start fresh with an optimistic attitude. And if that is where you are, you probably already know that one of the best ways to generate positive energy in your life and your perspective is through humor.

Memes can be a great way to cheer yourself up and shift your perspective when it comes to just about anything and everything in life — including the start of a new year!

Below are 30 funny New Year memes to start your 2024 off right.

1. 2023 vs. 2024

Much better.

2. "I wish some people's New Year's resolution was to start thinking twice before opening their mouths."

Shady much?

3. "Me trying to eat as much as possible before attempting to lose weight for my New Year's resolution."

No one is judging you.

4. "Sequins... sequins everywhere."

When everyone chose the same outfit to bring in the new year.

5. "Some of y'all New Year's resolution need to be quit putting your business on Facebook."

*Sips tea* a la Kermit.

6. "None of this new year new me bullocks. Last year I was fabulous and next year I will be fabulous."

Preach.

7. "What exactly is a New Year's resolution? It's a 'to do' list for the first week of January."

This is surprisingly accurate.

8. "Happy New Year. Now go and sleep."

Please and thank you.

9. "People be like... I'm going to start working out this year."

The lies we tell.

10. "Brace yourself. The first hangover is coming."

Get prepared.

11. "What if I told you, you don't have to wait till the new year to change."

Wow, who knew!?

12. "Happy New Year? There is no year because time is a human construct."

A game-changer.

13. "If you start Lord of the Rings, The Two Towers on December 31st at 21:13:19 you will start the new year with Theoden saying: So it begins."

What a great way to bring in the new year.

14. "I don't know where you are, but happy New Year to you."

Wishing you a happy new year no matter your location.

15. "This year, I resolved to drink less and go to the gym. I made it to the gym."

It has to count for something, right?

16. "Say happy new year one more time. See what happens... I dare you!!!"

Enough is enough.

17. "Happy New Year? Damn well better be or heads will roll."

I said what I said!

18. "This New Year's Eve, at around 11:55, order a pizza for delivery. When it arrives tell the driver, 'I ordered this a year ago!'"

This is still funny year after year.

19. "Good luck with your New Year (air quotes) resolutions."

Hope it works out for you this year.

20. "Taking a nap on New Year's Eve. What year is it?"

When the nap was so good you wake up confused.

21. "This year will be different!"

Will it really?

22. "Did we miss it?" "It's only 10 O'clock." "What?" "It's only 10 O'clock." "What?" "It's only 10 O'clock!"

Settle down.

23. "Better to try and fail than to not try at all."

It's true.

24. 2024, 2023 and me

2024 is looking goooood.

25. "When it's December 31st and someone says 'see you next year.'"

I see what you did there.

26. "That smile on your face when your new year plan gets confirmed."

Wink, wink.

27. "Stop trying to make new year, new me happen. It's not going to happen."

And there you have it folks.

28. "My friends tonight... me tonight."

Which one are you?

29. "January 1st and no hangover!"

Hard but not impossible to achieve.

30. "Happy new whatever, just don't screw it up."

Make it count!

Alexis George is a writer who covers love, relationship advice, astrology and pop culture.