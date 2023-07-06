Not all couples are created equal; in fact, some are clingy and annoying.

You know, the kind who always wears matching outfits and talks about how much they love each other... so much so that they sound like battery-operated dolls? Yeah, those couples.

But every now and then, a happy couple comes along that simply wows the rest of us single people.

We know right off the bat that these two are a great match and we can't help but love them ourselves. Are you and your mate an awesome, happy couple?

Here are 9 signs you're a truly happy couple:

1. You're both independent

The two of you have social lives outside of each other. You're not in a constant "two-for-one" situation, which means you're confident and secure. It's wonderful to see this. Women especially cannot stand their female friends who can't be seen without their better half.

2. You never bash each other on social media

If you have fights, they're done with dignity and behind closed doors. And if an argument pops up in public (which it usually never does), you agree to talk about it later, which is relieving to those of us in your presence. We will never see you go tit for tat on Facebook.

3. You aren't mushy-gushy online

Too much social media gushing over each other is annoying, but a little is tender and great. The fact is, when you're a happy couple, you tell each other how much you mean to each other in person, not just digitally.

4. You disagree sometimes

The couple that never fights or has a different point of view is one lame couple. Of course, no one likes constantly fighting couples, but two people who are secure in themselves and in their relationship can disagree but still respect each other.

5. You like to socialize and have fun with other people

You still socialize and get out there. You don't mind a good night on the couch but you still like to mingle amongst your friends.

There's nothing worse than a couple who never leaves their house once they've met each other. Secure people are comfortable at home with each other and enjoy doing things together (and apart).

6. You still get turned on by each other

The most awesome couples still find each other sexy and affectionate, but not in that "Let's grind on the bar couch like we're 18" sort of way. These couples still get it on and respect each other's desires and sexual tastes within reason.

7. You champion each other's successes

Happy couples champion each other's successes and are there for one another when one is down. A man will root for his successful partner and be there for the tough times if he's one half of that couple.

These are two individuals that want the other person to be strong and happy, not a bunch of insecure people looking to do better than the other.

8. You have hobbies and interests that don't always include each other

Even if the other person finds the hobby weird, he or she encourages his or her loved one to enjoy it at will.

9. You have enough in common

Opposites might attract, but eventually, they repel. It's okay to have differences, but the best couples share values and some common touch points in order to go the distance.

The key to being a fabulously amazing couple lies in two well-suited and confident people matching up together, plain and simple. Needy people aren't attractive. Two independent beings coming together for the greater good, though? That's just sexy.

Laura Lifshitz is a former MTV personality and Columbia University graduate currently writing about divorce, sex, women’s issues, fitness, parenting, and marriage. Her work has been featured on YourTango, New York Times, DivorceForce, Women’s Health, Working Mother, Pop Sugar, and more.