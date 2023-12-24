December 25 Love Horoscopes Will Be Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

Well, well, well. It's December 25, 2023, and a few of us are going to be fortunate enough to say, at the end of the day, "Wow, that was fantastic!" it's a nice enough day to say that one, too, as it is Christmas, after all. While this might not be a holiday that everyone celebrates, what three zodiac signs CAN be celebrated on this day is love ... in abundance. Yes, we mean 'romantic' love. How nice.

On this day, we have the transit of Venus trine Neptune to help us out, and with it comes the idea (and Neptune transits are ALL about 'ideas'' of romantic idealism. While we all know that idealism is not reality, we are way too inspired on this day to separate the two. So, if our hearts tell us to dream big, then who are we to stand in the way of our dreams?

What these three zodiac signs will notice is a real spiritual connection with their romantic partner, as if there's something 'special' about this connection, something rare and precious. We are sensitive to the feelings of others, and we feel as though our partners are empathetic and totally open to our emotional expression. We can say anything we want on this day, and our partners will simply gobble it up.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on December 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Everything you expect to happen during Venus trine Neptune on December 25, 2023, is going to happen, and then some and all of it will be loving and memorable. That's what you've wanted for so long, Aries ... a day that you can look back on and say, 'Wow, that was perfect.' as it goes with perfect days, you don't want them to end, but your rational mind knows that what makes them perfect is that very fact that they do end.

Still, the entire day is here for you, and there's no reason to think that the vibe that you and your romantic partner create on this day won't last. It may shift and regenerate in one way or another. Venus trine Neptune is here to remind you that you need to be present for the good times, and December 25, 2023, is one of those days that can be considered part of 'the good times.' Today is a day to remember, and you and your partner will do just that for a long time to come.

What may stand out the most on this day is not just the 'romantic' vibe of the day but how you and your partner perceive romance. During Venus trine Neptune, the tendency to become creative rules supreme, so don't be surprised if you and your mate decide that hanging around on the couch isn't enough. You may find that you'll be fully engaged in some new hobby or fun thing to do. As long as you're together, it's going to be lovely.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Unlike Aries, you are quite content to push the 'creative' side off for another day. Honor today with some serious downtime with your partner. You are more than happy to just be in the presence of the person you love. While that might not mean much more than cuddling on the couch and warming up in each other's snuggly embrace, that's fine and dandy by you because on December 25, 2023, during the transit of Venus trine Neptune, that's what you'll be doing. Lucky you.

Being that you are quite the homebody, you'll be extra happy to know that today's transit is all about the home and you may find that, along with your partner, you may end up doing some very 'homey' things, like cooking together or even — believe it or not — rearranging the furniture. You feel poetically inspired, and you want your home environment to reflect your loving feelings. Thankfully, you have a partner who is like-minded in this regard.

What might make you feel really good on this day, December 25, 2023, is that you feel connected to your partner, as if you really do have something special between the two of you, and that something will be what holds you together for the duration. You may find that on this day, during the transit of Venus trine Neptune, you will smile to yourself quite often, knowing that things really are working out for you and that happiness is most certainly available to you, too.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because Venus trine Neptune presses you into idealism, you might take it too far and go full-on escapist with your partner. Because the transit is a Venus transit, as well as a Neptune aspect, you'll make it into an adventure. You have always loved the idea of being with a person who gives you the impression that it's 'just the two of you.' You like feeling as if you're in this private club that has only you two as members and that the sky is the limit where love is concerned.

That's how Venus trine Neptune utilizes your 'escapist' nature, Leo. On December 25, 2023, you'll know that you're not alone in your desire to dream big and fantasize even bigger. Both you and your partner make an unconscious decision to let yourselves go, to throw inhibitions to the wind. You are free to love, to dance, to show off and be a fun-loving lunatic ... because you are safe with the person you love and they are safe with you.

All this happens because of that spiritual connection. While the word 'spiritual' implies the invisible and possibly 'divine' power of the universe, it's this connection that also enlivens and awakens your humanity. That's where the two of you get to experience the joys of being a human being. December 25, 2023, is a trip, that's for sure, Leo, and you will get all you possibly can out of it. Expect the highest!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.