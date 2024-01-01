5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On January 2, 2024

Here's the thing about New Year's. We are always enthusiastic about the first day and full of new plans and resolutions. As soon as the second day comes around, most lose that momentum and revert to their old ways. Let that not be your story today, on January 2, 2024.

While five zodiac signs will gain the most by leaning into this wisdom — Sagittarius, Capricorn, Leo, Cancer and Taurus — the rest can set themselves apart from the crowd, too.

With Moon conjunct Juno in Virgo standing out as the main astrological focus today, we are urged to remember our top priorities and marry our soul to them. After all, is a dream (or goal) really a dream if we don't care deeply about it? Sun in Capricorn trine Moon in Virgo adds weight to this message by reminding us that all the headstart and blessings we may have carried over from December 2023 will be for naught if we drop the ball right now.

Since Mars is in the last degrees of Sagittarius today, if you can pull yourself up by the bootstrings for just two more days, Mars in Capricorn will make it easier to stick to your plans after that. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 2, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 2, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Grounded reflection

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Sagittarius, the energy today has a ponderous quality to it for you. You may remember instances from your past where you were either duped or disillusioned so you can heal those wounds once and for all and move forward with strength. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. The cosmic forces have got your back and are nudging you towards something better.

If you feel called to, engage in some grounding activities today, like journaling, meditation or just mindful breathing. You will have greater clarity on this path that way.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Family time

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Capricorn, if you feel the urge to help others and extend your kindness to those suffering from something, let your heart guide you to do those good turns. The universe is trying to work through you, and there will be important revelations for you on this path.

Also, the energy today is great for spending time with your family and loved ones. So curb your workaholicism and enjoy quality time with your favorites. Your soul will thank you for it.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Home & housing

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Leo, the energy today has a poignant quality to it for you. You will benefit from going into introvert mode and thinking about your next moves, whether in your career, romance or other areas of life. If you feel called to, create a vision board today. Your manifestation powers are enhanced now.

Some of you may also benefit from focusing on matters related to your home or real estate today. Investments in this area, whether through improving the decor, exterior paint or stocks, are also indicated for those who have been thinking about undertaking such an initiative.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 6:55 pm

Cancer, the energy today is urging you to stay calm and focused as you go about your day. Don't allow anyone to make you anxious or hurt your self-esteem. The cosmic forces are protecting you behind the scenes, but you need to meet them halfway by firmly holding on to your self-worth and self-respect.

Also, find some time today to do something that appeals only to you and isn't connected to anyone else at all (not your children, significant other, friends or anyone!). Even half an hour of such a pursuit will fill your soul with joy and peace.

5. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Shadow work

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Taurus, you are your own best friend and biggest champion today. Rely on that inner well of strength and willpower as you go about your day. Something important is brewing behind the scenes for you, but it's not ready. So you need to hold the fort until your good fortune can make its way to you. That's your blessing and encouragement for the day.

Also, if you feel called to, spend some time on healing old wounds and triggers today. Whether you call it shadow work or something else is not important. What's important is for you to listen to your psyche and feel whole within.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.