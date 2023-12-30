The Last Day Of The Year Brings Beautiful Horoscopes To 5 Zodiac Signs

As we close out 2023, find some time on December 31, to reflect upon all that happened this year. Blessings and important revelations await those who are willing to immerse themselves in such an activity. After all, it's the last day of the year and the last day of Mercury Retrograde. So we might as well make the most of it!

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes — Pisces, Aries, Leo, Virgo and Cancer.

First of all, with Mars in Sagittarius standing out as the main planetary driver, we are being urged to get our affairs in order even as we enthusiastically welcome 2024 when the clock strikes 12 tonight. Do you know what you are leaving behind in 2023 and what you are bringing forward with you? Do you have any resolutions in your mind?

The Moon will transition from Leo to Virgo over the day, too, so expect a bit of cosmic vertigo as you go from happy to ponderous later tonight. If you sense the gravity of the year-end, become still and allow yourself to feel time flow past you.

It's an intuitive exercise that cannot be described in a mundane way. One has to feel it to know what is being referred to here. It will be worth the effort. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 31, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 31, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Reflecting on your past

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Pisces, the energy is perfect for starting something new (for you). Like yesterday, the cosmic forces are primed to give you a headstart over your peers. Are you willing to embrace it? If you are, you only have to focus your attention on an area of importance to you. Then, leave the rest to the universe.

Also, since it's the last day of the year, reflecting on your past (whether 2023 or years before that) is definitely highlighted here for you. You will know exactly what to do and what not to do when you finally countdown to 2024.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Staying grounded in the present

Best time of the day: 3 am

Aries, you are in a blessed position at this time from an astrological perspective. There's a special message for you — you need to be more aware of the people you engage with and invite into your personal spaces. If you don't, you may lose your blessings to someone else or find yourself weighed down by hangers-on.

Try to stay grounded as you ponder upon this message. A simple round of meditation while holding a clear quartz or amethyst palmstone can give you more insights. You'll know what to do next.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Verbal camaraderie

Best time of the day: 2 am

Leo, it's time to be certain of what you will carry into 2024 with you and what you will leave behind in 2023. It's the last day of the old year, after all, and the cosmic forces don't want you to start the new one on the wrong note.

So spend some time journaling your thoughts on this, but don't go into introvert mode completely. There are a lot of blessings waiting for you, especially in the company of others, but you need to strike the right balance to benefit from all the good stuff that's here for you.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Simple silence

Best time of the day: 3 am/pm

Virgo, the energy is heavily focused on love and relationships for you. What are your thoughts on this? Has your perspective changed dramatically over the last year in this regard? Are you ready to invite new love into your life? Or take things to the next level?

Weirdly enough, though you will benefit from engaging with your loved ones, you are also being urged to find some alone time to sit in simple silence. Your intuition will be extra heightened. So make sure you don't miss out on those messages!

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Anxiety management

Best time of the day: 2 am

Cancer, the energy is beautiful and loving. Spend it with your loved ones and reach out to those in your inner circle who are not physically present with you. The more positivity and love you spread around, the more it will come back to you with divine blessings.

If you struggle with anxiety management, now's the time to pledge a new resolution for 2024. A resolution to find peace through a daily habit like simple breathing, meditation, yoga or something else.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.