99 Best New Year’s Instagram Captions To Welcome 2023 With Style

The new year is right around the corner and that means only one thing — 2021 is about to come to an end... finally!

With the end of the last year in sight, get ready for those obligatory New Year's Eve (or Day) Instagram posts. It's the one post that needs the best Instagram caption to capture the entire year in just a few characters.

Don't worry it's not as hard as it sounds.

Then again you can always just look to the future with a simple "Happy New Year!" caption or post your New Year's resolutions.

If you want to do a little more than that though, we've got you covered.

Here is a list of the best New Year Instagram captions to ring in 2023 with style!

1. Was that 2022 or 2020 part two?

Photo: Konstanttin / Shutterstock

2. A big thank you to banana bread and my sweatpants for helping me get through 2021.

3. 9 p.m. is the new midnight.

4. Time to change out of my sweatpants and into my party pants.

5. Sometimes all we need is a fresh start. And champagne. Lots of champagne.

6. "Thank U, Next." — Me to 2021 (and also Ariana Grande, of course)

7. New year, same me.

8. Just here for the champagne.

9. 365 new days. 365 new excuses.

10. May all your troubles last as long as your resolutions.

11. I can’t believe its been a year since I didn’t become a better person.

12. Save water, drink champagne.

13. I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.

14. I would lose weight for my New Year's resolution, but I hate losing.

15. My Spotify aura is glittery!

16. They say goodbyes are hard but saying bye to 2021 is easy.

17. My New Year's resolution is to not have one.

18. 2021? I don't know her.

19. Page 1 of 365.

Photo: Artem Varnitsin / Shutterstock

20. Dress for the year you want.

21. My Spotify wrapped knows me better than I know myself.

22. "You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." — "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown"

23. Any excuse to wear sequins!

24. Taking applications for my New Year’s kiss.

25. Less bitter, more glitter.

26. But first, champagne.

27. Just here to find my Troy Bolton.

28. I’m ready for midnight kisses that lead to New Year's wishes.

29. Sparkling into the new year like …

30. Glitter is my signature color.

31. Smile, there's champagne!

32. Out with the old, in with the new.

33. Bring on the bubbly!

34. Walking into 2023 like ...

35. Money won't solve my problems, but a glass of champagne would.

36. Glitter is a part of my 2023 rebrand.

37. Glitter power! (or whatever the Spice Girls said...)

38. All that glitters isn't gold, but at least it's still cute.

39. Cheers to making "pour" decisions tonight!

40. 202 really dropped the ball this past year.

41 2022, you were my cup of tea... but I drink champagne now.

42. 2022, you're toast.

43. A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.

44. I love when they drop the ball in Times Square. It's a nice reminder of what I did all year.

45. New Year's Eve is the only time I have a bubbly personality.

46. My New Year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half-full ... With either rum, vodka, or whiskey.

47. Every New Year's Eve, I look forward to a good show at Times Square ... and year after year, they drop the ball.

48. My New Year's resolution is 1080 pixels.

49. My resolution was to read more so I put the subtitles on my TV.

50. I can’t wait to control-alt-delete 2022 and start anew.

51. New year. New feels. New chances. Same dreams.

52. New year. Same me. Bigger Goals.

53. New Year. New Goals. Same Drive.

54. The New Year is about moving forward not forgetting.

55. Appreciative of the lessons 2022 brought and the growth 2023 will show.

56. “With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

57. “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” — Jack Kornfield

58. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

59. “You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So get on your way!” — Dr. Seuss

60. "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra

Photo: Unsplash

61. Ringing in the New Year with 2023 vision.

62. A little party never killed nobody

63. Wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year.

64. And so the adventure begins.

65. Sometimes all we need is a fresh start.

66. New year, new eats.

67. Time to put your party pants on.

68. The best endings always have confetti.

69. I’m ready for you, 2023.

70. Just so you know, that’s sooo totally last year.

71. Walking in a confetti wonderland.

72. Trust the magic of new beginnings.

73. If you loved it this year, hold on because it goes by fast. If you haven’t loved it this year, hold on because it goes by fast.

74. Happy New Year to you and yours from me and mine.

75. A year ago, I never would’ve pictured my life the way it is now.

76. Let 2023 be the year that you get out of your own way.

77. What’s coming is better than what’s going.

78. On New Year's Eve just remember: If your cup runneth over, you’ve probably reached your limit.

79. You are never too old to reinvent yourself.

80. The best way to predict the future is to create it.

Photo: Unsplash

81. See you next year!

82. There’s no such thing as too much glitter on New Year’s.

83. No need to look for your midnight kiss. I’m right here.

84. Glitter is always an option.

85. My New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolution.

86. Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.

87. Change is hard at first, messy in the middle, and gorgeous at the end.

88. I’m doing this year for me.

89. Watch out 2023, because here I come.

90. Keep the smile, leave the tear, hold the laugh, leave the pain, think of joy, forget the fear and be joyous ’cause it’s New Year's Eve. Happy New Year!

91. 12 months to a better you.

92. Why overthink when you can over-drink?

93. This is the beginning of anything we want.

94. Every year you make a resolution to change yourself. This year, make a resolution to be yourself.

95. Sometimes all we need is a fresh start. And champagne. Lots of champagne.

96. Cheers to believing that anything actually changes when the year does.

97. Let’s start off the new year being immediately thankful we’re not in Times Square.

98. Celebrate what you want to see more of.

99. “I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” — Edna, "The Incredibles"

Photo: Sofiaworld / Shutterstock

Deauna Nunes is an associate editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle, love and relationship topics for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic.