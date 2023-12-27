December 28 Horoscopes Are Highly Optimistic For 3 Zodiac Signs

This is the season of giving and receiving (even if the holidays are behind us for this year). How are you leaning into this spirit of generousity? That's the message and theme of December 28, 2023.

Five zodiac signs will have the best experience under this influence — Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces.

With Moon in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn standing out as the primary astrological driver, we are urged to find a middle ground between care and reason. It's always great to be helpful and kind because you never know who may be going through what. It's also important not to ignore the red flags so you don't get taken advantage of by folks who would love to con you into losing faith in the world.

Venus in the last degrees of Scorpio adds weight to this message by asking us to trust our intuition as we choose where to bestow our gifts and care and where it may be seen as an interference. This includes our close interpersonal relationships.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on this topic and then do at least one act of kindness over the course of the day. It doesn't have to be something too big or time-consuming.

It just needs to be from the heart and truly help the recipient. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 28, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 28, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Anger/disaster management

Best time of the day: 10 am - 2 pm

Leo, the energy is really good for taking charge of your hopes and dreams and charging forth to fulfill them. You may have to take a few steps out of your comfort zone, but it will be absolutely worth it. Follow the nudges of your intuition on this path. Your blessings lie there.

Interestingly, anger management and disaster management are both highlighted as something you should think about. Just remember that managing something does not mean brushing it under the rug. It means actively looking at the situation so you can fix the issues that cause them and prevent future mishaps.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Simple pleasures

Best time of the day: 5 am

Cancer, the energy is sweet and sublime for you. It has a distinct cotton-candy feel to it! So lean into it and do what your heart calls you to do. Whether that involves going to the spa, buying a new pair of shoes, talking to a close friend, or reading a book is up to you.

All you need to do is pursue the simple pleasures of life and you will be golden. And if this sets you up for success in the new year 2024, then even better!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Crying & wound healing

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

It's time to end things that need to be ended and let go of wounds that are burdening you, Virgo. That's the blessing of the day for you. If you lean into it, you will feel light, sublime, and free once more. And it will also spark the desire in you to reach for better things in the future.

On this journey, if you feel the need to cry, cry. Don't hold back. And definitely don't let stereotypes ruin the experience for you. The cosmic forces have got your back and are rooting for your success in this.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 10 am

Scorpio, be prepared for an absolutely fabulous day! You may even come upon a windfall that leaves you grinning from ear to ear. And if you stumble upon a good idea (or two), then make sure to write it down so you don't forget it!

The universe is giving you a blank slate. So do as you please, and follow your heart. You can even direct your blessings towards the top priorities in your life if that feels right to you. But no one can fault you if you use this time to just heal your soul and enjoy life for once.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 12 am/pm

Pisces, intriguing opportunities and new connections await you. Are you ready to expand your horizons and try something new in life? You are being urged to follow your heart (and intuition) in this regard. Everything that glitters is not gold. But some shiny things definitely are.

Honestly, you cannot do wrong with whatever you choose to focus on. Consider this your gift from the cosmos and make the most of it!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.