Relationships Improve Mid-Week For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

"You will always win when you move with love and genuine intentions. Always" - Unknown. It's a beautiful new year, but it doesn't mean that any issues or challenges in your romantic life were left in 2023, along with all the dust that has yet to settle from recent changes. A new beginning is possible. You just need to ensure that you and your partner are creating the space to see and hear one another genuinely.

The highest form of love isn't merely being unconditional, but instead being able to treat each other in such a way that there is a feeling of being valued. To be valued in your relationship means that no matter what you each may go through, there will always be a desire to work through it to brighter times.

Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius on Monday, January 1, bringing an end to a period of reflection and creating room for new solutions and conversations. With the current Mercury journey, you may find yourself revisiting themes from your relationship that first arose in November 2023.

While it may seem like you're bringing in the old into the new year, it's a perfect time to look at everything freshly. While it's only been a few months, nothing is the same as it was in November. So you can use all you've learned to create a new outcome where you and your partner each feel like space is being held to become your most authentic selves.

When it comes to love, acts of service will rule the energy of the first week of January, as Capricorn is known for representing this type of love language. As Mars shifts into this earth sign on January 4, it will be intensified. So it becomes not just about holding space for your partner to be their genuine self but also ensuring you love them in ways that make them feel cared for and supported.

Often, people tend to love their partner in the ways they need to be loved, as that is what comes most naturally. However, it doesn't always lead to your partner feeling fulfilled. Instead, don't be afraid to ask your partner mid-week, how they need to be loved or if there is anything you can do to love them better. While this needs to be a two-way reciprocal street, laying the foundation for the relationship you want to create can make all the difference in feeling like you won the lottery of love.

Relationships improve mid-week for three zodiac signs:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't have to have it all figured out to have a conversation with your partner. As much as you are still processing the events of 2023 and all you've learned about yourself, don't feel like you must have it perfectly sorted to start talking. Understand that your partner doesn't expect you to be perfect but instead only wants to be included in your world. When you make an effort to be vulnerable and let them into your inner truth, even if it seems messy, you also create a space for a deeper bond.

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on January 1, lighting up your romantic sector, there will be opportunities for important conversations in your relationship. This will be about that act of loving each other and how you can best show up and express yourself to one another. While you may have more to say on how you now need to be loved, it doesn't mean that your partner won't have something meaningful to share as well.

Try to reflect on your needs prior to having a conversation, and let yourself give as much importance to your partner as you do to your growth. You may be faced with renegotiating an agreement in your relationship or changing something foundationally within it. This won't be a negative but will help you feel more loved and secure if you allow yourself to move through this emotional transformation process.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know that there are major adjustments that need to be made within your connection, but you may be struggling with how to make them a reality as the year begins. There is a focus on health with the Last Quarter Moon in Libra on January 3, but Capricorn and Sagittarius energy are encouraging change and a new expansive energy. Remember that you have just wrapped up an important cycle in your life as the Nodes of Fate were in your sign and that of Scorpio, ruler of your relationships, so you are still in the process of implementing new ways of relating to your partner.

Try to focus first on what you can do to create a healthier relationship with your partner, whether it's doing something focused on well-being together like yoga or breathwork or being more open and encouraging of what you are doing for yourself. You may also want to ensure that there isn't anything you're doing to limit the direction in which the relationship is growing. Part of trusting your heart and your partner is also having faith that even if it's different than you had imagined, it doesn't mean it's wrong or bad.

Once you've given yourself time to reflect, you can then create a space with your partner on how you both can not only create a healthier relationship but also bring in a greater energy of expansiveness. Whether it's planning on a retreat or a trip of a lifetime together, think about taking your relationship to new heights. Let yourself and your relationship grow in all the ways you have always dreamed of because there isn't anything standing in the way any longer.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's about time there was a positive shift in your romantic life, but you must be mindful of what you want to create. You are just beginning a journey that will have profound effects both on your inner self and your romantic relationship, thanks to the Nodes of Fate moving through Aries and Libra for the next year. While this isn't something that can be rushed, you also must remember that it does mean things won't stay the same. Yet, instead of fearing anything, see that everything that happens is the universe working in your favor.

This week brings the Last Quarter Moon in Libra on January 3 to your romantic sector. While this is a time for processing and not beginning anything new just yet, you may not be able to hold off on having that important conversation you've been considering.

This lunation is significant because while it encourages the processing of recent events, it places a higher priority on peace than desire, change or excitement. You may find yourself trying to talk yourself into just having things remain the same around this time or thinking that nothing can or really be done to change anything and so you may as well just deal with things as they are.

While it can be normal to feel overwhelmed at making big changes, it's also important to remember you can't stop something from happening if it's meant to be, and right now, the harder you hang onto something, the worse it will become.

Try to be honest with your partner and give yourself the grace to see that you can never sacrifice your inner peace to try to keep it outside of you. When you can recognize that change unto itself can't be avoided, then you also can let yourself deal better with things as they arise instead of seeing them as a threat to everything you've built.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The universe has already promised that 2024 will be better than last year, but you just must retain the faith that it will be, even in the small period between when you may still be getting settled or bringing closure to past issues. There has already been a huge period of growth within your life in the past few years as you strived to ensure that any relationship you entered supported the growth of who you wanted to become. Although you are still in the process, you should feel better about your love life in the week of January 1 as you get your first taste of a new beginning.

Mars will shift into Capricorn, ruler of your romantic sector, on January 4, helping you to start investing more energy into your relationship or get back out into the dating world. This is an area of your life in Pluto that has caused tremendous growth within.

As it wraps up its final few weeks in this earth sign, you are getting excited about the brand-new chapter you are beginning in your life. Let yourself feel safe to be more vulnerable to your partner, to believe that the worst is over, and if it's the new love you're dreaming of, remind yourself that you are worthy of all that you desire.

Your romantic life will move through positive developments in the coming year as Pluto shifts into Aquarius and themes of a second life partner, transformation and intimacy are highlighted. Right now, it's enough to use that Mars energy to direct your focus to improving, reconnecting or opening yourself up to someone new. Life will often show up however you expect it to, so it's better to believe the best is possible rather than the worst.

5. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are already enjoying an entirely new level in your relationship, but it doesn't mean there still isn't more to come. The previous year brought in new opportunities for growth and commitment and for you to take love more seriously as you work to establish and create a long-term, lasting relationship. It seems as much as you've been practicing gratitude for what you already have, there is a dream that has yet to come to fruition, but you may not have to wait as long as you had previously thought.

Mars shifts into Capricorn on January 3, just days after Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on the first, highlighting themes of marriage, children, home and family. If you have been hoping for a proposal or other type of significant commitment like moving in together or becoming pregnant, then this may just be the time you've been waiting for. If you're single and have been looking for a significant relationship, then this energy would be helpful in meeting someone or going on a first date that will turn into the type of commitment you've been craving.

Everything always happens at the precise moment that it's meant to, and while you may feel like you've been having to wait forever for it, that may just be about over. Try to understand that you have also been on a separate journey to love yourself, and through what felt like waiting, you've also begun to give yourself everything you've always desired. Now, as the commitment you've been dreaming about starts to manifest itself, it's only going to confirm your growth and continue to bring in all the joy and love you've always wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.