We are ready for love and what it can bring into our romantic relationships. Here's what your love horoscope for December 17, 2023 has in store for you in love, life, and marriage.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 17, 2023:

Aries

Are you going too fast in love? During the Moon conjunct Saturn you can put things on hold until you feel more secure about your relationship. There's no need to rush how you relate to your partner. If it's meant to be, it will be. This is what taking a relationship pause is for.

Taurus

You don't have to cross the line beyond friendship if you're not ready. The Moon conjunct Saturn can bring an old flame back into your life. You may find that you want to explore dating again, or seeing how things go, but there is hesitancy. This too shall pass.

Gemini

Should you or should you not date someone from work? With th eMoon conjunct Saturn it can feel like a big mistake crossing the line. But the other question you may be asking yourself is whether or not this person is your 'one'. There's only a single well to tell, and that's to take a risk and go out to see.

Cancer

There are things you have to learn about love, and they can all seem to be contradictory when you feel unsure about the future. the Moon conjunct Saturn can make it feel like you're spinning your wheels in romance for no reason. However, you have a lot of reasons. You have a. lot of love to give.

Leo

Keep certain things to yourself. The Moon conjunct Saturn in your eighth house of secrets can mean that your secrets are going to rise to the surface. You may confess one without realizing you had done so, or someone has told another what you shared. Either way, this is a time to be more cautious with words.

Virgo

Are you thinking about breaking up with someone. During the Moon conjunct Saturn transit, you may be thinking it's better to just be friends or that your partner tonight has something fun planned. The Moon conjunct Saturn in your next how will bring you the desire and demand to make your relationship grow.

Libra

You work hard for what you have in life, and so when the Moon conjunct Saturn seems to threaten your emotional peace of mind you started to worry. This is the time to enjoy a slower pace to the day. Go for a long walk in nature, and enjoy holding hands.

Scorpio

All work and no play is never fun. During the Moon conjunct Saturn it can feel as though all you do right now is work and revolving your time around their school schedule. Take a break from it all and try to find a moment where you can steal romance in order to enjoy more of it for yourself.

Sagittarius

It's time to grow up, Sagittarius. The Moon conjunct Saturn in your sign of your home is telling you that it's time to focus on creating your own love nest. Consider what you need to make it a homey place for you relax and enjoy time with others.

Capricorn

You need to say what is on your heart, but during the Moon conjunct Saturn, you may feel stuck in. your emotions or thoughts. It's time to decide whether or not you are ready to commit to your mate. Discuss next steps with recruiting, including what you will do with your home and your e partner's. You're going with anything else you need to do before the holidays are over.

Aquarius

You may be tighening the purse strings for the sake of love. During this Moon conjunct Saturn you are the one who calls the financial shots. You'll see areas where you can tighten the budget and what you can do to strengthen his good character.

Pisces

It's hard to shine in the world on days when you feel like your start light is being eclipsed by the Sun. Moon conjunct Saturn can can make it feel lik you've earned something good being a responsible mate. You have because you picked the perfect partner for you to accomplish your dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.