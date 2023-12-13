Love Horoscope For December 14, 2023, During Moon Sextile Venus

Here is your love horoscope for December 14, 2023 during the Moon in Capricorn in harmony with Venus all during Mercury retrograde season.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 14, 2023:

Aries

You are ready to take love to a whole new level as the Moon continues to travel through your sector of social status and public reputation. The Moon sextile Venus transit is a great time to disclose with the world that you're dating someone special, especially if the relationship has been kept a secret. You may find that you're also an open book to the person you love.

Taurus

Pack your travel bags and purchase a plane ticket. It's a good day for coffee chats and intimate conversations. During Moon sextile Venus you may find yourself talking about the future with a mate. There can be plans about travel or local or abroad. You may find your interest grows when you explore the way your mate thinks.

Gemini

You've got a crush on someone, and your most intimate thoughts are driving you to think about this individual constantly. s is a good time to write a love letter to your special someone, even if you choose not to send it. During the Moon sextile Venus, you may find that once you get your feelings out in the open you start to feel a whole lot better.

Cancer

What can you say, Cancer. You're in love, and during the transit Moon sextile Venus, you're feeling these emotions so intently. Love is a tender topic, and even if you've been with your significant other for years, you may still not know how to share what's on your heart. During Moon sextile Venus you may be more openly expressive about romantic topics. It's a good day to write a mushy card that's also romantic that could also move your partner's heart.

Leo

When you take care of yourself, everything else starts to fall into place. The Moon in Capricorn brings out your need for healthier boundaries in love. And during the Moon sextile Venus, you are ready to create a safe space for you and your partner at home. Consider self-care a top priority, do little things that put your mind at ease including journalling, taking a bubble bath or talking with a good friend over the phone.

Virgo

You have sweet feelings of love, and one way to express your emotions is through writing, doing things for your partner and learning their love language. During the Moon sextile Venus, romance and communication are highlighted. Use your imagination on how to make the most of both of these areas. You can plan a romantic date or plan something intimate and relaxing at home with your partner.

Libra

Why spend all your money out at a restaurant or going on expensive dates when you can invest in your home and make it super cozy. You love a chill vibe, so during the Moon sextile Venus transit it feels right to buy things that you like to do at your pad. You can get a little projector to watch movies from your phone on a wall or try buying a panini press to make cool sandwiches at home on the cheap. A few candles and some plants or throw blankets and the next thing you know your living room can become your favorite date spot.

Scorpio

You may change your mind about a relationship this week, during the Moon sextile Venus transit. You may find that you think differently than your significant other, and it could lead you to see that you have to choose yourself over them. It's not easy to have to make tough decisions during this time of year, but Mercury retrograde adding to the Moon's energy gives you the determination to make wise choices for love, and also for self-love.

Sagittarius

Money can't buy love, Sagittarius. Write that down and then repeat. You may find it hard not to purchase every gift you see online or in the store for a person in your life. Shopping could even become one of your highest joys and worst enemies. This is a time to temper your spending, even if that means putting yourself of budget.

Capricorn

People are mirrors into your life, Capricorn, so when you see things happening in your friendship circle, it's an indicator the energy surrounding you as well. The Moon in your sector of personal development reminds you to tune in to change yourself not so much to try and change others. Listening to feedback can be a loving way to compliment others and show them that they mean something to you.

Aquarius

Hurt feelings can be managed productively today, especially if you have been thinking about how much you'd like to level up in your personal life. A recent breakup or problems at home may push you to over perform at your job. If possible, try not to put your identity or self-esteem into just working. Balance life and professional life where you can.

Pisces

It's the perfect time to connect with long-distance friends or realize that the world is so much bigger than your own community. During the Moon sextile Venus transit, you may meet someone online or make a real-life connection in another country. If you're single and prefer online dating, consider broadening your search to the whole world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.