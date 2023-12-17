3 Zodiac Signs Are Exceptionally Lucky In Love On December 18, 2023

The truth is, it's hard to go wrong in love on December 18, when the transit of Moon trine Venus is influencing your day. This transit works for three zodiac signs, where 'going wrong' is just not possible, although we, being human, may try.

How amazing it will be to see that no matter what we do, we just keep getting it right. Love is definitely on our side.

If there were a keyword to accompany this day, it would have to be harmony, and who doesn't like a bit of harmony in their life? We so rarely feel harmonious with our environment, our jobs and our love lives and honestly, that's all we want — a day off. It appears that the stress will get such a day off on December 18, 2023, thanks to the 'harmonious' vibrations of Moon trine Venus.

One thing we might want to know in advance is that if this harmony reaches us, it's because we made room for it in our lives. So, if the harmony doesn't envelop you in love, it's because you stood in its way.

Moon trine Venus isn't working alone; it needs us to be a part of its momentum. If we are open and willing, as are the three zodiac signs that will benefit most from this magic, then we will indeed have ourselves a lucky day in love.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on December 18, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Finally, you feel as though you and your beloved partner are on the same page, and that's not to imply that life has been difficult between the two of you. You sure do feel as though you've needed a lucky break, and thankfully, on December 18, 2023, you'll be getting just the thing you need.

Transit Moon trine Venus is here to show you that all the troubles and miscommunications that you've been through recently are temporary.

It's nice to think that there's a real balance taking place here and that it's all not weighing to one side, which is what you've felt was happening over the last few days. You've wondered why 'they' always seem to be the ones who get the last word. While it doesn't have you pushing to be 'right,' you'll find that you're both able to agree on just about everything. Egos are simmering on a low boil, so neither of you is feeling 'testy.'

During the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will get to enjoy some of the reasons why the two of you are together in the first place, and this could be a shared interest that really brings out the best in you both. If you have a love of art or beauty, you may find that this, of all days, is one of the best days to get out there and experience some of the art that thrills you most. Museum visits, shopping sprees and long affection walks all see success on this day, December 18, 2023.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What Moon trine Venus brings you and your partner is a renewed sense of 'Ah, that's why I love you.' that is definitely one of the rewards that comes with December 18, 2023. It is on this day that you both mutually decide to let go of your grievances and just get on with the good stuff. You both feel as though you've already wasted so much time sticking with your pride that all you've gotten out of it is the knowledge that time has been wasted.

So, it's time to get back on track again, and with the transit of Moon trine Venus, you'll see that it's not only possible but also in both of your interests. You didn't start this relationship with the idea of kicking back while it falls apart; no.

You got together because you share so many things and you have so much in common, especially on an artistic level. You share musical tastes and you both have certain goals in mind, so why not get back to big dreams again?

This opens the floodgates to better and better times spent together, and especially as the year ends, you don't want to walk into 2024 with a crappy attitude.

So, you change. You change because you realize that you can, that it's possible and that this is YOUR life. Taurus, this day brings harmony to your love life and you take advantage of that because ... you want a happy life. Good for you for being smart enough to say 'yes' to that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been counting on a day like this for a very long time, and now that Moon trine Venus has shown up on this date, December 18, 2023, you are going to make the best of it. You still have a couple more days of Sagittarius to 'spend' and having a transit like Moon trine Venus come at such an opportune time makes you feel as though you are King of the World.

You feel good and fortunate, and the person who brings you the most joy is the person right by your side: your romantic partner.

You and this person do the stuff you love doing most, like ... interior decorating or planning some kind of renovation. You feel thrilled by the prospect of changing things up, especially when it comes to the home. It's the end of the year and you need something to look forward to. This transit, Moon trine Venus, just kicks it all into working perspective. You feel good, positive and active ... and so does your partner.

Harmony abounds and you soak it all in like a sponge. You're not one to disturb the peace, not when you recognize that it's authentic and possibly the shape of things to come. You see this day as more than lucky. You see it as an opportunity to grow with your partner, to extend the harmony beyond this day and into the future. You are filled with gleeful optimism, as you should be, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.