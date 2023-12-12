Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 13, 2023

We find our way during days like Wednesday. With the Moon entering Capricorn and the Sun still in Sagittarius we are ready to try new things, and minimize risks. What does this mean for you, according to the tarot? To find out, here is each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 13, 2023 providing insight and intuition for the day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man is a symbol of ultimate self-sacrifice, but what he doesn't realize is that he is waiting for something to change that likely won't. You have choices, Aries. You can choose to wait for pigs to fly and cows to grow wings or decide that life is too short to wait for miracles in places they won't happen. The Hanged Man can indicate a time where you need to cut losses and move on. Sadly, sometimes the only way for you to solve a problem is to remove yourself from the situation. It may be hard to do, but the joy of light often arrives after the darkest dawn.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

What is life without joy? The Three of Cups, reversed can indicate a hallow feeling surrounding your material pleasures. You can get all that you want from life, but it's also important to search for the things that bring emotional completion as well. Today live in the moment and relish the small wins that you get. Happiness can be found in the little things that money can support but never truly buy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You've heard the rule, "Don't gossip." But did you know that listening to it can make you appear to be a gossip, too. Today, it's best to avoid entertaining the people who need to talk about others openly. They may have plenty of tea to spill, but that doesn't mean you need to listen. In fact, you may be doing them a favor by saying you're disinterested in hearing the latest news on whatever someone is doing. They may rethink their own behavior and stop.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Relationships end. Situations come to a close, and it's sad right now when it happens. You may be wonderful what you could have done differently and even questioning all your choices, including what attracted you to a person in the first place. This is your change to live and learn and to make things right, even if you can't be with a certain person anymore. This is normal. You'll heal and be stronger because of it soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You're rebirthing new ideas and creative moments every day. The Seven of Cups indicates that you're emotionally open to the possibilities all around you. The floodgates of the universe are flowing through you and giving you new insight into what the world has to offer. When you have so many options presenting themselves to you at the same time,

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Whew. A problem you've been hiding from everyone could come out in the open and the exposure is both shocking, but also a huge relief. Now you no longer have to worry about what would happen if the truth were discovered. The truth really can and will set you free. You can deal with this aftermath knowing that nothing is ever too much for your friendship to bear. Forgiveness heals your heart and you can feel comfortable in your skin again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have such a soft and loving spirit, so why hide your kind and nurturing qualities? Go out and help others. Give your time to causes you feel passionate about. Become more active in your community and show the world how much you care. It's going to feel so good to let others know that they are not alone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Some people show you who they are early in the relationship. They talk about other people and seem to have very little going on in personal development or growth. Keep your personal life private around someone like this, especially on a day like today. They can twist your words around and hurt your reputation. It's just what they do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

A person who needs to blame you for their bad behavior is having a hard time seeing themselves and their actions for what they are. It isn't your job to show them, though. You will just waste your time and get frustrated by their denial. Instead, thank the universe for showing you your situation. You can then move away with a heart of forgiveness and let them learn a lesson on their own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You have a unique way of handling things, and it may not be how others would do it. You may struggle to find what is best for you, but that's part of the joy in the journey. There will always be small steps toward greatness, and a few steps back. You're finding the rhythm that works for you, so keep going.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You need a mini vacation from the endless tasks you have to do before the holiday arrives. Maybe schedule a mini spa day or vaca with a friend so you both can unwind and enjoy some quality time together. A little break can lift your spirits and help you to feel like a million bucks once again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

When a situation has proven that it is unhealthy for you more than once time, it's up to you to change the dynamic. You may need to move away from the problem so that others can see that it's not you, it's the situation. Being there, pointing it out only draws attention to you. But when you leave, it could get worse and others may realize you were right all along.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.