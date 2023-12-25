The 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs With The Luckiest Love Horoscopes This Week

Luck favors the lucky! It's a snowball effect where one successful turn can lead to another, and another, and so on. That's the message and essence of this week, between December 25 - 31, 2023. five Chinese zodiac signs — Snake, Rabbit, Rooster, Pig and Horse — will have the best experience (and luck) if they can embrace this wisdom and make it work for them.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Fire over Fire (#30) changing to Fire over Mountain (#56). Its message is simple – if you want to experience good luck, you must first be receptive to it. Are you truly receptive? That's the question.

A lot of times, we think we are. Still, when you look closer, you suddenly realize you have been sabotaging yourself all along, whether by staying in toxic situations despite wanting to move away, holding onto toxic people despite alarm bells ringing inside you and not allowing courage to permeate your life and instead living in fear day in and day out.

Ponder upon this and meditate. Because once you get rid of the blocks within, you will be surprised by how quickly luck starts working for you and not against you. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between December 25 - 31.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of December 25 - 31, 2023:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Solid good luck

Snake, your luck this week is so solid that you will feel it pressing upon you like a living being. Let that sensation permeate through your body and align yourself with the blessings that are here for you. There is no such thing as biting off more than you can chew this week. So lean into this energy hard and let it beautify your life right before you step into the new year.

If you feel called to, make a list of all the things that you appreciate about yourself, including your skills, talents, physical appearance, growth curve and more. You can even do a scrapbooking or journaling exercise with this prompt and let your creativity take everything to the next level!

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Starry skies, starry eyes

Rabbit, your luck this week has a whimsical quality to it. It will nudge you towards nostalgia and indulging in activities that make you remember the past. Whether that's reading your favorite books all over again, playing your childhood video games, gabbing with friends about days long gone or laughing about Crayon Shin-chan, do what feels right to you. A world of happiness awaits you here.

Also, if you feel the urge to give out hugs this week, don't hold yourself back. Lucky experiences lie in store for you when you let your compassionate and loving side take the reins. After all, what goes around comes around.

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Sweet luck

Rooster, your luck this week has a sweet quality to it. For some of you, this is literally referring to an indulgence in sweets that will make your sweet-tooth heart feel as if it has found heaven. For others, this is a metaphorical sweetness that will come to you through some aspect of your life, whether in love, career or elsewhere. Be receptive and let luck sweeten the end of the year for you!

You can share this goodness with your loved ones, too, by sharing time with them and going on new adventures. Who said you need to wait for the new year to start something new? The magic lies in leaving conventions behind.

4. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Loving luck

Pig, your luck this week is strongly tied to the loving relationships in your life, be it with your significant other, parents, siblings, pets or friends. Let your heart rule supreme and spend some quality time with your favorites now. Engaging stories and beautiful days (and sunsets) await you here.

The more you lean into the festivities of the season, the better your life will be. So don't let any grinchy individual turn you away from having fun and being merry. You don't need to prove anything to anyone. You just need to live life on your terms.

5. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Fruits of your labor

Horse, your luck this week will bring you the fruits of your labor. Yes, it's here, finally! Just remember to stay balanced as you draw in your harvest and you will be golden. Bragging or sermonizing will make this luck fizzle out (and draw bad attention to you).

If you feel called to, end the year on a positive note by writing a letter to the universe about all the things you learned in 2023 and what you are grateful for. Then, add extra paragraphs about your hopes and dreams for the New Year. Don't be surprised if this suddenly manifests your wishes! After all, luck is on your side.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.