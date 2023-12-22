Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For December 25 - 31, 2023

Blessed are those who know and acknowledge their blessings. How else will you know what's beautiful about your life? That's the message and essence of this week, between December 25 - 31, 2023. every Chinese zodiac sign stands to gain something valuable under its influence if they lean into this wisdom.

This week reminds us that constant effort, ever-deepening love and the will to change and adapt do not come easily or naturally to people.

It's something that needs to be cultivated within the self first and done so intentionally. Are you the kind who longs for such treasures that are difficult to obtain? Or would you rather be a drop in the ocean and never the moon directing the tides?

If you feel called to, ponder upon this and journal your thoughts and feelings this week. You may also explore the same through art, scrapbooking and other creative forms of expression. Just make sure not to let societal conventions hold you back from exploring and experimenting.

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for December 25 - 31.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for December 25 - 31, 2023:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Let love be your guide this week, Rat. Let your heart decide what you want to do and where you want to go. The journey is ever-unfolding and never static. Embrace this unknowability and watch as something extraordinary happens to you.

Lucky Day in Love: December 26

If you are single and unsure about who to commit to and if you should even do so, ask yourself if you want romantic love or the company of good friends. Don't pick up bad karma by leading someone on unnecessarily.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 27

Some of you will benefit from doing a candle ritual this week to help you close out 2023 with grace and gratitude. You can even invite your close friends and family members so everyone can do this activity together and start the new year with a fresh outlook.

Lucky Day for Career: December 29

The energy this week is not great for your career. So don't waste time trying to boost things in this arena. Wait until the next week when 2024 will be officially upon you.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, pay attention to the group dynamics around you this week but keep your counsel to yourself. You are also being urged not to try to get everyone on the same page as you. Instead, find those few people in the crowd who already vibe with you and know they are your soulmates in a way.

Lucky Day in Love: December 30

Your love life will be blessed this week with beautiful gifts, expensive dinners and one or two impressive surprises in store for you. Enjoy the end of the year!

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 31

If you feel called to, take the stage this week and let your talents shine. It can be a literal stage performance or the metaphorical act of being the center of attention in a party. It's time to step out of your comfort zone.

Lucky Day for Career: December 31

In your career, be prudent about your plans and don't try to set things into motion now. Wait until 2024, which is just a week away!

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, if you have ever felt alone while in the company of your friends and family, you are being urged to journal your thoughts about the same this week. Important revelations lie in wait for you.

Lucky Day in Love: December 31

In love, lead with tenderness but also keep your eyes on your ultimate romantic goals, whatever they might be. The cosmic forces have got your back and will lead you to the right people and away from the wrong ones.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 29 & 31

Those of you who work in a large team or routinely collaborate with people will benefit from taking a step back from the leadership role this week. Be a team player this week and watch as everything unfolds beautifully.

Lucky Day for Career: December 28

The energy around your career and work life is really good this week. You may chance upon a new idea or opportunity, too. Seize them when they come your way!

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, you are being urged to be more charitable this week. What goes around, comes around. You are currently in an fated period where every good turn and act of positivity will amplify the blessings 2024 has in store for you.

Lucky Day in Love: December 27

In love, let your creative side take the reins. Big or small does not matter. What matters is what you do with it.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 28

Those of you who will be entertaining a lot of guests at home or attending parties are in for a treat this week. Be open and receptive as you engage in these spaces and you'll be surprised by some of the serendipitous things that happen.

Lucky Day for Career: December 29

Now's not the time to focus on your career. The cosmic forces want you to be patient and allow 2024 to roll in before you make any big (or bold) moves.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week is perfect for closing unwanted chapters in your life and paving the way for a brighter (and cleaner) future in 2024. Are you ready to take the plunge? Are you ready to do some "spring- cleaning"?

Lucky Day in Love: December 25

In love, engaging conversations, quiet time spent with your significant other and more introverted pursuits are indicated for you. Create a bubble of peace and soon that very thing will reign supreme.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 25 & 26

If you are unhappy with the people in your friend's circle, don't go out of your way to engage with them this week. Which version of you do you want to take with you into the new year?

Lucky Day for Career: December 27

If you are starting at a new workplace this week, spend some time getting to know the new people you'll work with. The time to impress everyone and be a team player will come later. It's the end of the year, after all!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week is here to hype you up! Don't be surprised if you suddenly experience a glow-up or feel as if you have leveled up in some area of life without even breaking a sweat.

Lucky Day in Love: December 28

In love, you are being cautioned against wearing your heart on your sleeves in the company of the wrong people. There's a reason why they say it's good to let things unfold organically and at a slower pace.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 29

If you feel called to, the energy this week is excellent for a cord-cutting ritual, especially on December 26, when the moon will be full in the sky. Use black candles and salt if you do this.

Lucky Day for Career: December 31

Your work life is not being highlighted this week. So, take it easy in this area and allow things to unfold gracefully. The pace will pick up once we officially enter New Year 2024.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, pay attention to your finances and where you spend your hard-earned cash this week. This is even more important for those of you who have kids at home who may have access to your cards without your knowledge.

Lucky Day in Love: December 31

In love, you will feel blessed and whole this week, especially if you are already in a relationship. If you are single, you are being urged to turn down romantic attention this week. You may otherwise become someone's end-of-the-year depression hook-up.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 31

Some of you will benefit from going into introvert mode this week. Trust your gut if it asks you to do this.

Lucky Day for Career: December 30

In your career, make sure to send good wishes to your team and colleagues for the festive season and wish them well for the coming new year. Let your sweet side take the reins.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, if you have ever felt neglected in the company of your friends and family, you are being urged to focus on yourself this week and find love within. The universe wants you to be your own hype man/woman.

Lucky Day in Love: December 30

Your love life may be a little slow this week, but keep an eye out for signs and synchronicities, especially if you are single. Something interesting is brewing behind the scenes!

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 31

You may benefit from going into introvert mode this week, especially if you have been battling with chronic depression, poor sleep or extreme fatigue. Now's the time to take care of yourself so you can walk into 2024 with a renewed sense of hope and lightness of spirit.

Lucky Day for Career: December 28

Your work life is not being highlighted as much this week, but you may feel called to volunteer your time at local charities or shelters this week. Let your heart guide you on this.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, you can look forward to a beautiful week! Everything that can go right will go right (for you). You've got the cosmic heavyweights supporting and watching out for you at this time.

Lucky Day in Love: December 28 & 29

If you feel a niggle about your love life or significant other, pay attention to it. Important revelations and the chance to deepen your connection await those who do.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 29

You are also being urged to spend time with people this week, even if you are naturally introverted and shy away from social gatherings and interactions. It's time to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the new.

Lucky Day for Career: December 31

In your career, you will find peace and camaraderie with your teammates this week. Don't forget to celebrate your victories (both big and small)! It's the end of the year, after all.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week has a steady and relaxed quality to it for you. Enjoy your time with your loved ones, engage in creative activities and do whatever your heart desires. It's time to rejuvenate your soul before you welcome 2024!

Lucky Day in Love: December 28 & 29

Your love life will be really beautiful this week. Some of you may even experience an overnight glow-up. Let your heart be your guide, but don't ignore the situations that make you vaguely uncomfortable.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 28

If you are an introvert, be an introvert this week. If you are an extrovert, be an extrovert. The end of the year is your time to be and live just as you please.

Lucky Day for Career: December 29

The energy is picking up in your career right now. So don't be surprised if the pace speeds up as soon as 2024 rolls in. You are about to enter a new era of your life!

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Giving and receiving are the name of the game this week for you, Dog. Let your heart guide you, but don't fall into the trap of people-pleasing and self-deprecation.

Lucky Day in Love: December 29

In love, beautiful gifts await you. You will be pleasantly surprised and astounded by the thoughtfulness of the giver. The singles will experience some good surprises, too.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 31

If you feel called to, do a cord-cutting ritual this week, followed by a manifestation ritual. Your manifestation powers are strong right now, so you might as well take advantage of it.

Lucky Day for Career: December 30

The energy in your career is more chill at this time. So, use this period to recuperate your spirit and prepare for the new year, 2024. You know something is coming up for you...

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, if you face a bout of melancholy this week, don't immediately try to distract yourself. Sit peacefully and engage with that feeling. You can even do a grounding ritual to help you connect with your soul as you reconcile the end of 2023 and wait for 2024 to begin.

Lucky Day in Love: December 31

In love, you are being urged to lead with desire and treat people with kindness. Don't let the bad manners of others be an excuse for you to forget your ways. The wrong ones will take themselves out, while the right ones will admire you even more.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 28

Some of you need to "spring-clean" your social circle. Do you have an abundance of friends who are actually enemies or couldn't care less about you? Now's the time to acknowledge the truth and set yourself free from such toxic dynamics.

Lucky Day for Career: December 27

As for your career, take it easy this week but don't slack off on the plans that are already underway. The right balance will help you welcome 2024 with more confidence and self-assurance.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.