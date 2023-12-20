These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Predicted To Have A Perfect Day On December 21, 2023

Don't let anxiety and the fear of catastrophe ruin a perfect day for you. Let the energy of December 21, 2023 help you unwind and find hidden treasures within.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best experience under this influence — namely, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Capricorn and Cancer.

With the Moon in Aries conjunct North Node standing out as the main astrological focus, we are being urged to be brave and confront our fears. You can take baby steps by journaling first and unpacking the root of your fears. Then, do one small thing that helps you feel more courageous and confident.

Are your fears just remnants from your childhood? Or are they conditioned beliefs getting in the way of your dreams? Moon opposite South Node in Libra is here to remind us of the powerful influence authority figures and peers can have over us, which includes teaching us to fear certain things, people or places because of prejudices, mistruths and lies.

Let the power of the North Node in Aries help you find your way out. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 21, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Gardening

Best time of the day: 10 - 11 am

Aries, the energy has a fated quality to it for you. Don't be surprised if people from your past make a comeback or people from your past life (and leave you feeling all kinds of deja vu). The more you focus on closing old chapters and letting go of unnecessary attachments, the better things will be for you. This is the universe coming to your soul's rescue.

Some of you may benefit from gardening or walking in nature. It will bring peace and healing to your soul and help you stay grounded. You can also toss a handful of salt over your shoulder and out of your house (the main doorway) to clear out negative energies and give yourself a clean slate.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Interacting with children

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, you are an absolute star. Never forget that. The cosmic forces will remind you of this reality multiple times throughout this day and may also send strangers to you who reinforce this. You are being urged to speak from your heart and do what is aligned with your soul's highest good. You have nothing to fear.

Also, interacting with children is indicated here as a positive activity for you. This can be babysitting your nieces and nephews, spending time with terminally ill young patients in a local hospital, baking cupcakes and cookies at home and giving them to your neighbors and their kids or something else. Do what feels right in your heart.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Holistic activities

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Sagittarius, you will feel blessed and whole, especially if you are with family right now and spending the end of the year in their loving company. Just let the day flow where it may and allow the spontaneous adventures and reminiscing to invigorate your soul. Can you think of anything better than that?

Holistic activities are also indicated here for you as a door to spiritual fulfillment and communal joy. This can be joining a bonfire, doing yoga with friends, detoxing your body with healthy juices or something else. Trust your instincts on this.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Plant-based diet

Best time of the day: 8 am/pm

Capricorn, your manifestation powers are really strong. What do you want to bring to life? Think about it deeply and channel your blessings in that direction. You can literally turn things around for yourself in the coming year with this.

Also, some of you will benefit from fasting or sticking to a plant-based diet. Let your body heal from within through whichever of the two feels right to you. It will also test your resolve and help you strengthen your core self.

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Water and/or water sports

Best time of the day: 10 am

Cancer, have you ever wanted to give someone a piece of your mind but held your tongue because it wasn't a good idea? Well, karma is going to do it for you. The results will be extremely satisfying, to say the least. All you have to do is kick back and let the drama unfold.

Some of you will also benefit from interacting with water in a mindful manner. This can be through ritual bathing, swimming in nature or just having fun through water sports that require focus, like surfing, water skiing, etc.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.