Why December 20, 2023 Will Be A Great Day For 3 Zodiac Signs

Sometimes, it's important to pay attention to the signs and follow the call of the universe lest we find ourselves on the wrong path. Other times, it's important to exercise one's free will and realize that we are not robots with an algorithm coded into us that maps out every day of our lives as if we are mere tools for someone else's use.

That's the powerful message of today, on December 20, 2023. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under their influence. They are: Aquarius, Capricorn, Cancer, Virgo and Leo.

With Saturn in Pisces trine Vesta in Cancer standing out as the main astrological focus today, we are being urged to strike a balance between our creative vision and our true goals in life. After all, it's easy to get caught up in the moment and the romance of new creations, but if you don't keep an eye on your ultimate goal, you will only waylay yourself.

Similarly, one shouldn't focus too exclusively on the ultimate goal and forget to smell the roses along the way. Where's the fun in that? Such a victory would only be half-baked at best.

Vesta, opposite Sun in Sagittarius, also highlights the need to step out of one's comfort zone along the way. How else will you find new things to get hyped about and new areas of interest? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 20, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 20, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Fireworks

Best time of the day: 11 am/pm

Aquarius, the energy today has a wistful quality to it for you. You are being urged to do what feels right in your heart, even if that means disappointing a few people or turning down a few social invitations. This is especially important if you are struggling to let go of people-pleasing tendencies.

Interestingly, "fireworks" are indicated for you as an area to focus on today. This can be literal or metaphorical. Only you'll know how it applies to you. Just make sure whatever it is adds to your happiness and doesn't deduct from it.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Dinner date

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Capricorn, be prepared for some fun conversations, raucous moments and engaging activities today. Whether you indulge in them with your loved ones or casual acquaintances is not important. What's important is that you step out of your comfort zone even as you reach for your happiness.

If you have a dinner date planned for tonight, rest assured it will be absolutely exceptional. Don't forget to bring your partner some flowers! One small act of creativity and attention can do wonders.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 am

Cancer, you are being urged to focus on the people you work with as you go about your day today. They can be teammates, peers you are collaborating with or even essential service providers like plumbers, maids and more. The cosmic forces will open a window of opportunity for you to improve your teamwork and make the interactions more fulfilling for everyone.

You are also urged not to spend the entire day only on your chores and responsibilities. Find some time for leisure activities and mindless fun. You'll not regret it.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Relaxing activities

Best time of the day: 6 am

Virgo, if you have an important decision ahead of you or have a niggle in your mind that refuses to subside, find some time today to journal your thoughts on the same. It will enable you to make the best decision possible, especially as you step into 2024.

Also, find some time today to rest and relax your body and spirit. Whether you do it through a ritual bath, a trip to the hair salon, a shopping spree or just plain meditation is up to you. Do what feels right in your heart.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Concentrating your mind

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 am

Leo, you have endless options in front of you. It's all thanks to your diligent spirit, incredible talent and star power. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the cosmic forces have got your back! Find some time today to reconcile with this reality and send some gratitude into the ether for all the blessed changes you have experienced so far.

You will also benefit from focusing your mind and concentrating on an area of priority today. Don't underestimate your manifestation abilities. You can literally revolutionize your life if you set your mind to the right thing for you.

