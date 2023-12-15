5 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Great Day On December 16, 2023

The joy of being independent and the journey to that end goal is the main theme of today, on December 16, 2023.

Five zodiac signs stand to gain the most under its influence — namely, Sagittarius, Leo, Aries, Taurus and Virgo.

With Chiron in Aries as the primary astrological benefactor today, we are being urged to remember the times when we felt dependent or weak and fast-forward to how we overcame those hardships and weaknesses.

Precious gifts are waiting for those who dare to see the truth and do something about it. You must acknowledge those private victories, even if no one else does because they are huge!

Chiron trine Sun and Mars in Sagittarius is also here to highlight the need to find ways to heal while making sure we never forget the lessons we learned on the way.

No matter who was with you and who was not, you were on your side the entire way. Or, at least, you got there eventually. That's what matters.

As we slowly inch our way toward the end of 2023, take some time to reflect upon these core memories. Don't you see how beautiful you are inside? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 16, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 16, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 2 - 4 pm

Sagittarius, the energy today has a poignant feel to it for you. You are being urged to focus on yourself and what your soul needs. This is especially important for those of you who are natural givers and find it difficult to accept love, care and support from even those close to you. Let the universe take care of you today.

If you feel called to, plan forward for the next week and ask yourself how you can make the last few days of 2023 absolutely extraordinary for you. Whether you are an introvert or extrovert, trust your heart on what's right in this regard.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Grounding

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Leo, the energy is perfect for thinking about your finances, investments and how you want the future to shape up for you. Those of you who want more stability and/or may be thinking of getting married are being urged to ponder carefully on what you want to do in 2024. The time is ripe now to set yourself up for future success.

If you feel called to, engage in some form of grounding ritual today. It will help you understand your heart better and what to do next. You can meditate, indulge in mindful breathing, take part in a relaxing tea ritual or something else in this regard.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Self-reflection

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Aries, the energy today is urging you to look closely at the life you are currently living and decide what you want to take forward with you into 2024 and what you want to leave behind. The cosmic forces have got your back and will not allow you to falter. They do want you to be courageous. After all, it's North Node in Aries season right now.

You can journal your thoughts and feelings on this subject. If you feel called to, pair the exercise with mindful breathing or a round of meditation while holding an amethyst crystal in your hand.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Fun activities

Best time of the day: 2 am

Taurus, heed your counsel, no matter what. Peer pressure may have an undue influence on you at this time, but certain opposing forces in the astrological sky have your back. With Jupiter Retrograde in Taurus so close to going direct again (on December 30), you will experience a burst of good fortune very soon and the energy today is trying to help you prepare for it.

Interestingly, you are also being urged to indulge in activities that bring you joy and fill your heart with laughter. This can be watching a favorite TV show with your siblings, eating lots and lots of holiday candy, bedazzling the family fridge as a prank or something else. Let your heart lead you on this!

5. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Mothering/nurturing

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Virgo, as the year slowly comes to a close, you are being urged to get your ducks in a row and your affairs in order so you can walk into 2024 with more confidence, self-assurance and drive than half your peers. The energy today is aligned with that cosmic gift for you and may put you in a more contemplative or introverted mood to help you with this.

You are also being urged to engage with your nurturing side today, whether that's through playing with your children, baking cookies for kids in the neighborhood, taking care of an ailing family member or bringing home a pet from the local rescue shelter. Do what feels right to you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.