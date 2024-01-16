January 2024 Is Best For 3 Zodiac Signs After Aquarius Season Starts

It's the first month of the brand-new year! The energy now is all about making lemonade from lemons and dancing the cha-cha if we need to take a few steps back soon after taking a few forward. It's all in the mindset, and three zodiac signs stand to gain the most by leaning into this — namely, Cancer, Capricorn and Leo.

First of all, we are beginning the year on a positive note, with Mercury being direct. So don't be surprised if you feel ready to conquer your New Year resolutions and are surprised by the force of your enthusiasm. Mercury going straight can do that to people — especially one in a fire sign.

Also, Mars, Mercury and Venus will all move into Capricorn throughout January. So now's the time to be more steady about your plans and proposals and not hurtle headfirst into things without a clue. Whether it's in your career, love life or somewhere else, let the spirit of practicality hold sway over you this month.

Of course, Aquarius Season will begin near the end of the month on January 20, and this is when things turn around for the best for three specific zodiac signs. Life will become a bit more eccentric then ... but in a good way! So expect the unexpected. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for January 2024.

Three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for January 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Work life

Cancer, the energy this month for you is hyper-practical and goal-oriented. That means now's the time to take big strides in your career and establish yourself further in your niche or field. Yes, you may face a few challenges from those who feel threatened by your capabilities and shine, but the cosmic forces have got your back. You have nothing to fear.

You should also trust your intuition as you go about your days this month. The Capricorn-heavy energy will act as a counterweight to your processes and protect you from the dangers of an overly skewed perspective. It will also enable you to distinguish between hormone-influenced emotional changes (which affect both men and women) and the true voice of your intuition.

If you feel called to, enter a deep meditative state at least once during the month. Important answers and hidden messages await you on this journey. Some of you are also ready to birth something new and this will help ground you and give you the confidence you need to move forward.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Food & health

Capricorn, the energy in January is extremely sharp and intelligent for you. Your mind will be at its best (mainly because of Mercury in Capricorn) and ready to help you conquer your goals. You literally can't go wrong if you use this time to dabble with the law of attraction.

Some of you need to be more diligent about the food you eat, though, and the state of your health this month. The earth-heavy energy can have a slowing effect on your physical body. So counter it with good exercise and foods that detox you from within and help you feel light and strong. A visit to the dentist is also indicated here for you.

Once the Sun moves to Aquarius and we officially enter Aquarius Season, you may experience a slowdown in all areas of your life. Take it in stride and allow the period to bring out your more compassionate side. Engaging with your loved ones during this time will be best for you and everyone involved.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Leo, the energy in January for you has a steady and pleasant quality to it. All your goals and plans will unfold smoothly, and you will be blessed with new undertakings. The best part is that you get to decide where you will receive your blessings this month. Whether it's in your love life, career, relationship with family or somewhere else, take advantage of this energy to smooth things over for you.

The Full Moon in Leo on January 25 will also be a potent period for you. You can set the law of attraction in motion for you or use the time to cut cords and close out old chapters. It's up to you. Some of you may also get lucky while making bets and playing sports and games. So, let your competitive side come out and play!

The more you lean into your good fortune this month and refuse to procrastinate or self-sabotage, the better things will be for you. Especially as 2024 progresses. Some of you are ready to knock out the competition and claim the throne for yourself. Believe it!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.