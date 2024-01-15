What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Before Aquarius Season Begins

Deepak Chopra said that manifestation is "the bridge between imagination and reality." Let's keep that in mind as we script our tomorrow today. We are the ones that make our future. It is literally with our hands that we sculpt it (and most importantly, our minds)

Each week, pick a different life area to script so you can have full focus on what you want on a soul level. The most important part of this exercise, though, is to realize and chart changes as they occur. Though we are only two weeks into the new year, you are already improving. Claim it. Begin your journal with "I am improving in many ways in my life. I continue to improve by practicing A, B, and C." What are these concrete examples of how you are improving yourself? Let yourself know and have it down in writing.

Utilize the energy of Moon and Uranus on January 15 and explore the outside world with friends. Likewise, any home improvement projects you have in mind will also provide needed energy into your life. Then expect loving energy to permeate your home on January 17, during Moon Trine Venus.

And this will be cautious and thoughtful, loving energy. The type that has you sitting cozy on a couch or meal planning together. Arguments and disagreements can wait another day when their love is this good. We welcome Moon in Taurus on 18, as it also helps look at all things security in our lives. Is it too early to organize files for taxes? If you feel the focus, go for it!

Sun in Aquarius arrives right on time on 20, and with it, brings lots of other movements that will be pertinent to you. Check your signs reading for details, but largely, the order of the day is "getting things together" because we are on the precipice of big changes, and the more organized we are, the better prepared we'll be.

Lastly, December 21 will be a quiet day. A day to reflect, sit with a cup of tea, and still your mind. We've come full circle but there is so much more to be done! Meanwhile, rest is just as important as action and movement.

What each zodiac sign can start manifesting before Aquarius season begins:

Aries Manifest: self-acceptance

The Sun moving into your friendship sector will shed light on your current relationships. With this newfound attention on the people around you, your communication skills could use improvement. We find ourselves in others, and so when we accept ourselves, others will, too.

Journal Prompt: what needs to be said in your current relationships?

Taurus Manifest: spiritual happiness

The Sun sits in your adventure sector until January 20. This will start a new sense of awareness for the things that bring you joy.

Journal Prompt: What are the best of the best objects for your senses? List two things, each to smell, touch, see, hear, and taste.

Gemini Manifest: divine protection

This week will bring exposure to new opportunities and experiences. It can be overwhelming, so trust your instincts on which to pursue and which to ignore.

Journal Prompt: what intuitive downloads have I received that are steering me in the correct direction? What does my heart say? What does my head say?

Cancer Manifest: intuition

With the Sun currently in your intimacy sector, your focus is strong, making your ability to achieve unstoppable! You can now effortlessly act because you "know" what to do.

Journal Prompt: what signals in my environment call my attention? How can I listen to these signals and apply them to my life?

Leo Manifest: release

Now that the stagnancy of the past month is over, it's time to take a look at relationships. Your focus should be on bettering yourself and providing balance and harmony in your environment.

Journal Prompt: what am I driving myself silly for that I instead need to release to the universe?

Virgo Manifest: clarity

Health will be in focus this week. For you, that means routine, routines, routines. Getting your routines in order so taking care of YOURSELF will be on autopilot. Removing anything extraneous, especially from your mind, will help make these new habits easier to stick to.

Journal Prompt: Write a paragraph "morning page" of whatever thoughts stir in your mind upon waking up. Do not censor or edit it.

Libra Manifest: opportunity

Opportunity is on its way, and you're ready for it! Your energy for new experiences is admirable, but to avoid getting too distracted, it would help to focus on a few people to reach out to or a handful of new things to try. Take things week by week or month by month.

Journal Prompt: Who can I talk to who can help me develop myself professionally? Here, can I plant seeds of opportunity?

Scorpio Manifest: graciousness

It looks like the family is on your mind, and as of 20 forward, it makes sense. You love your family, but you are very irritable when they demand a lot from you. Try to avoid conflict by remembering the good things they provide you that are easy to dismiss.

Journal Prompt: Make a current, detailed gratitude list. Add it to your gratitude journaling or daily log. Use statements that resonate specifically with you, like

1. I am grateful that I no longer x.

2. I am grateful that I learned how to x.

3. I am grateful to x for making me laugh today.

Sagittarius Manifest: magic

With the Sun in your communication sector, you want everything you touch to go about flawlessly. The only problem is that nothing is perfect, yet everything is achieved. Don't let the setbacks make you feel like all is lost. Backtracking is typical and to be expected. Appreciate the progress you have made.

Journal Prompt: Everything you do not consider magic would be considered a miracle to another person. So, what magic naturally happens in your life? Is it the magic of loving relationships or having a warm bed to sleep in each night? What do you define as magic?

Capricorn Manifest: abundance

The Sun moves out of your sign on January 20, but Mercury and Mars are still on your side. Use this to reflect on what your birthday month has provided you and your plans for the following year. You likely have several alongside self-growth goals.

Journal Prompt: What negative patterns do you notice occur in your life or environment? This is not to eradicate all of them but instead to notice them. Which of these patterns have existed in your life since childhood? How can you potentially break the cycle for the next generation?

Aquarius Manifest: Healing

Happy Birthday, Aquarius. A new year of lessons, achievements, and experiences awaits you. However, you may start your birthday quietly, which is just for the current moment. There is much to be gained and leverage from any minor setbacks you experience.

Journal Prompt: Journal Prompt: What LESSONS can I learn from a recent setback? How can I use this lesson to set myself up for greater success?

Pisces Manifest: enchantment

With both the Sun and Pluto in your privacy sector, you will need some much-needed rest and relaxation. It might seem like many people are vying for some art of you, but make sure your self-care needs are always attended to. You cannot pour from an empty cup.

Journal Prompt: The universe always works in your favor. But if you do not take notice, you can never benefit from it. What is the universe doing right now in your life that "just works?"

Venita Johnson is the Editor for Horoscopes & Zodiacs based out of New York City, who focuses on astrology, tarot and oracle card readings.