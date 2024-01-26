5 Chinese Zodiac Signs See Big Luck In Love Before This Month Ends

Patience is a virtue... if you know when to be patient and when to make your move. And the energy in January 2024 – the first month of the brand new year – is heavily focused on this for our love life. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs stand to gain the most by leaning into this. Namely, Rabbit, Rooster, Ox, Pig, and Goat. But there's something here for the other zodiac signs, too!

First of all, the I Ching hexagram of love this month is Fire over Wind (#50) changing to Water over Fire (#63). It reminds us that good luck in love is often the result of many seemingly small actions and decisions in our past. It all adds up in the end in the most mysterious ways. So don't expect love to turn your life beautiful. Instead, make it beautiful first because that's how you will guarantee good luck in love.

Interestingly, old loves can sometimes lead you to new loves without meaning to. Although, whether that's karma or destiny, depends on the situation.

Furthermore, if you want the universe to breathe magic into your love life, you must be receptive to that magic. So don't lose your good luck in love because of negative beliefs, old baggage, and unhealed wounds. Deal with them before they deal with you. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in January 2024.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love before January 2024 is over:

1. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, if you are single, your luck in love this month depends on you taking a stand for what you believe in, holding firm to your self-respect and self-esteem, and not backing down from your high standards. No matter who tries to guilt or manipulate you, hold strong. Luck has got your back and will lead you to the right person while giving you a glow-up, one strong decision at a time.

If you are in a relationship, trust your intuition this month above all else, especially when you and your partner are in a group setting with your friends or family. Your luck in love will either reveal the gross incompatibilities between you two or show you exactly why you should be grateful for the wonderful partner you have. This realization promises to bring about a groundbreaking change in you.

2. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, if you are single, you are being urged to prioritize self-care this month and social engagements with your close friends and colleagues. True love will weirdly find you while you are busy like this. For some, your soulmate is a mutual connection with someone from your workplace. The only way you can meet them is through a social event that requires you to step out of your comfort zone.

If you are in a relationship, your manifestation powers in love are really strong this month. You can literally write a script for what you want your life with your partner to look like 5 years from now (or 10 years from now) and then make it manifest! Conversations about practical things like finances, career growth, and family planning is also indicated here.

3. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love is so strong this month that you will literally be swept off your feet before you even realize you are in love. Some of you will laugh ruefully many months later once you realize your love story has a Hallmark movie feel to it... way past Christmas time!

If you are in a relationship, focus on the long-term with your significant other and have conversations that help you get on the same page on these matters. Your luck in love will either protect you from the wrong person by easing them out of your life or will show you exactly why you made the best decision by committing to your partner.

4. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your luck in love this month will bring you choices galore. You may even get fed up with the amount of people showing interest in you all of a sudden. Interestingly, the universe wants to test your resolve in love and whether you will stick to your standards or allow self-sabotage and low self-esteem to ruin your life. Be decisive, and luck will continue to favor you.

If you are in a relationship, you are being urged to work together with your partner to create a beautiful 2024 for both of you. This is especially true if you are about to welcome a baby home! Your luck in love this month will bring you opportunities to collaborate and get even closer to each other through a sense of shared destiny.

5. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, if you are single, your luck in love this month has a weird quality to it. It depends on your critical thinking skills. You are being urged to treat your love life like a quest with you as the hero and the goal "a happy ever after" (whatever that looks like to you). How will you strategically get from where you are to where you want to be? This activity can feel cold and calculative on the surface, but it's not. It's you fine-tuning your intentions and using the law of attraction as it was supposed to be used.

If you are in a relationship, a big decision lies ahead of you that will change the history of your partnership forever. Let your intuition guide you into the unknown to the right answer. Luck awaits you there.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.