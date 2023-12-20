How Capricorn Season Improves Horoscopes For 5 Zodiac Signs Starting December 21

The energy this week is more introverted and reflective, and once Capricorn season starts things begin to improve. Now's the perfect time to check in with yourself and find out how your needs and wants have evolved through 2023 and who you are now compared to who you were at the end of 2022.

Of course, five zodiac signs stand to gain the most by leaning into this energy — Cancer, Scorpio, Aries, Taurus and Pisces. (That doesn't mean the rest of the zodiac signs have been forgotten.)

With Mercury retrograde in Capricorn conjunct the Sun standing out as the main astrological focus the next few days, we are being asked to rest, reflect and re-evaluate our priorities before we step into 2024. with the Holiday season in full swing, it's also a great time to be thankful for all the boons and blessings you received this year as we slowly move toward the end of 2023.

Don't go into full introvert mode! December 22 is Winter Solstice and the beginning of Capricorn season. So gather your family, loved ones or friends and have some seasonal fun. The main celebration may be later, but why not do something interesting now? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes.

The week improves for five zodiac signs once Capricorn season starts:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Creative hobbies

Giving and receiving is the theme of this week for you, Cancer. What does kindness and compassion mean to you? Have you received the same from those in your inner circle? This week's energy asks you not just to be a giver but also to accept love graciously. If the latter makes you feel uncomfortable ... why is that? Journal your thoughts on this.

Creative hobbies are highlighted for you as an area of blessing. So, let your inner child come out and play. Who knows? You may just spark something new and awesome in your life.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Scorpio, sometimes to move forward decisively, we must first take a few steps back. Let Mercury Retrograde help you close out certain chapters in your life so you can welcome 2024 with open arms and big smiles. Journaling your feelings, speaking with a therapist or having an important conversation are all indicated here.

Since the universe is giving you a blank slate this week, also think about your priorities over the next few days. Have they changed? Why, or why not? Does your social circle reflect that change?

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Work life

Sweet surprises are on their way to you, Aries! You will be pleasantly surprised, and then some. Be receptive and let your fun side take the reins. You are about to enter a very lucrative phase of life soon, and the coming weeks are preparing you for it, both mentally and otherwise.

Your work life is specifically highlighted here ... more so if you are on vacation right now and are dreading them being over. Why is that? Journal your feelings or think about them. 2024 is the perfect time for new change.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Important decisions are ahead of you, Taurus. You are being urged not to procrastinate and to reflect upon them. Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn may not be the right time to set plans into motion, but it's the perfect time for re-evaluation and intellectual about-turns.

If you feel called to, reserve one day/night during Capricorn season just for you. Then, do everything that your heart wants you to do solo. If being solo makes you uneasy, this is even more important, as this ritual will help you connect with yourself and find strength within.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Love

Pisces, it's time to make some life changes. If you want to move away to a new city or change your social circle, this is the sign you were waiting for. The cosmic forces have got your back and are urging you to do what's right for your well-being. Toxic places and situations will never allow you to grow and be your full, wonderful self.

Your love life is specifically being highlighted here. So meditate upon it (whether literally or metaphorically) so you can move forward with more confidence in 2024. What do you need to do to let true love in?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.