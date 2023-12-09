5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Best Horoscopes On December 10, 2023

Love is in the air today, on December 10, 2023, and not just of the romantic kind. Self-care will reign supreme here, too. While five zodiac signs — Leo, Aries, Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio — stand to gain the most under this influence, there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, Venus in Scorpio is the main astrological driver today. It's here to remind us that Venus might be the planet/goddess of beauty, but there's something tougher and sneakier underneath its surface. So don't just give out your heart willy-nilly to anyone. Pay attention to the red flags, whether they are displayed by your dates, romantic partner or friends and family. How can real love (both romantic and platonic) thrive in your life if you allow the wrong kind to take up all the space?

Moon in Scorpio opposite Uranus retrograde in Taurus adds weight to this message by asking us to turn inward first before we can move forward with confidence. Diamonds, after all, are born under pressure. The energy today — as with any other scorpionic day with its scorpionic gifts — thrives when we willingly subject ourselves to such transformation. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 10, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 10, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Collaboration

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Leo, the energy today has a poignant feel to it for you. You are being urged to go into introvert mode and contemplate your plans for the future, especially 2024. The cosmic forces are aligning well for you and will nudge you towards novel ideas and inspired thoughts. They cannot help you if you don't actively seek out quiet time for reflection.

Collaborative projects are also being highlighted for you today. Whether it's a group effort to throw a surprise baby shower, vacation decisions or just plain teamwork on the career front, you will benefit from thinking about how your skills can support or enhance that of others and vice versa.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Singing/Dancing

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Aries, the energy is great for closing unnecessary chapters in your life and finally moving on to something bigger and better, especially in your love life. You have more potential in you than you realize. Let the cosmic forces help you achieve that potential by clearing out the toxins and connecting you with better people, friends, and opportunities.

Dancing and singing are also highlighted for you today as activities that can bring you joy or catharsis. So, engage with them after setting an intention. For example, if you want to let your heart unburden itself, permit yourself to do so before you start singing. You will immediately feel the difference between this and just unmindful singing.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Competitive sports

Best time of the day: 11 am - 2 pm

Pisces, choices abound for you today! Are you ready to exercise your inner authority and stride forth on the right path for you? If you have an important decision to make that will change the course of your life, take some time out to think about it today. The cosmic forces are well-aligned to help you in such endeavors.

Competitive sports and activities are also highlighted here for you, especially if you also have Aries placements in your birth chart. Have you been thinking of restarting a forgotten hobby or training for a competition? Here's the sign you were waiting for. Go for it!

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Relaxing arts

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Cancer, the more you lean on others today (and in the coming days), the better life will be for you. You are entering a collaborative period of life right now and will experience more blessings in the company of others. Not just anyone! The company of loved ones, well-wishers and those who are part of your team are being highlighted here.

Also, find some time just to relax today and be completely unproductive. Why do you feel anxious about doing so? Are there conditioned beliefs that are preventing you from giving your soul a much-needed break? The energy is good today to think about this while you kick back and refuse to people, please.

5. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Wound healing & catharsis

Best time of the day: 6 - 7 pm

Scorpio, a new adventure awaits you! Are you ready to walk into this new phase of your life? Trust your intuition as you make plans for the future and think about your place in the hierarchy of things. The energy today will help you figure out the right path for you and why others may or may not want you to embark on that adventure.

Wound healing and catharsis are also highlighted for you today. So, if you feel called to, journal your thoughts and dig deep within. How can you fully engage with the new if the old is still weighing you down and shackling your feet? Now's the time to cut those cords once and for all.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.