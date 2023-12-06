Love Horoscope For December 7, 2023, Fosters Closeness During The Libra Moon

The bright side of love is here as the Moon leaves Virgo to transit through Libra. Here's how this improves relationships for all zodiac signs and their love horoscopes beginning December 7, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 07, 2023:

Aries

You may feel like you're juggling too many things and finding balance in your life isn't easy. On this day you'll need to make time for your partner. Set a date.

Make it a priority. The Moon in Libra can go one of two ways — you can make love or make war. The choice is yours. Why not choose the sweeter path of the two?

Taurus

Love can easily be pushed to the back burner. You may find that your busy schedule doesn't leave much room for love, romance or anything other than work and the multitude of items you have on your to do list.

Maybe you can 'take your significant other along'. Keep in touch throughout the day via text or change your screensaver to an image of the two of you that reminds you of fond times. Put a picture of your significant other by your desk. Spritz some of their perfume on a notebook and use it throughout the day.

Gemini

Love does not always come easily. In fact, some days you have to fight for what you want in life and that includes romantic moments with your partner. There are so many things that the world commands of you both. So, you need to plan ahead.

Find a window of opportunity where the two of you can isolate yourselves from the world. True romance is simple ... a flower, a little candlelight over dinner, some soothing jazz in the background and your love. You're good to go!

Cancer

How do you make your home a love nest, especially if things haven't been so great this year. You can start small, and during the Moon in Libra, you get a chance to try little changes that set the tone for great love leading into the future.

Because Libra is such a balancing energy, don't anticipate big swooping results right now. You don't want to love bomb or flood your mate with all sorts of things that that you've not done in a while. Growing back in love is always the best way to go.

Leo

It's good to have talks with your partner but sometimes things can be too serious for too long and then the joy of your romance is gone. You may be leaning toward sharing your soul and all the pain from the past but not opening up about the hope you see in your partner and your future together.

It's important to have balance in your conversations. So, during the Libra Moon today, open the door to vulnerability and love. You can start with compliments and things you want to see one day.

Virgo

Money or gifts? It's one thing to give a person a gift that you feel is super special or sentimental in meaning, but some people just want to receive a gift card so they have control over their purchase.

You might feel the tension of doing what they want even though it's not what makes you happy. This Libra Moon can help you find a compromise: money and a gift. It could be the ultimate win/win.

Libra

When the Moon is in your sign it's like getting a bonus of love. This day is all about self-love and self-care. You can do little things that make your heart feel full. Take a walk with your best friend or go for a drive with your partner and blast your favorite love songs.

What makes you feel the best when you are dealing with the wintertime blues? The weather change can have you feeling sluggish, but the perfect pick-me-up can be taking care of your heart and enjoying the day with self-love.

Scorpio

Can we be just friends? It's hard to have the breakup conversation during the holidays but if you are both mature adults maybe it will be a relief for them, too.

During the Moon in Libra transit, ending something well is a strong possibility. You might still be able to hang out over the holidays and enjoy each other's company. There are ways to work things out if you are good friends, but the chemistry isn't there. See what happens, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Friendship is what love is all about because you are learning about each other. During the Moon in Libra, you can discover new ways to support your significant other.

You may find that you're able to create deep roots that solidify your relationship in ways you would not if you focused on the superficial things in love. Aim for the permanent bond that lasts and withstands the test of time: friendship.

Capricorn

Should you bring your new partner to the workplace party? Mixing business with pleasure can be a big decision. There's a lot to consider, and during the Moon in Libra you can consider all the options.

Do a pros and cons list. Talk things over with your partner to see how they feel. It's not going to be an easy decision during the next few days, and you may go back and forth with your feelings. Once you do decide though, make the most of it and stand firm on your choice.

Aquarius

You can learn a lot about your relationship over the next few days while the Moon is in Libra. You can spend the evening playing a game that asks questions of discovery.

But most importantly, be observant. One thing that the Libra Moon can help you to do is explore the inner beauty your partner has to offer. Observe their aesthetic. Look at how they do things, and listen to the things they have to say.

Pisces

The Moon in Libra helps you to see things for what they are, and that also includes how you view the secrets in your life and others. When it comes to love, consider writing in a journal today.

Pen out your dreams, thoughts, and concerns. It's good to explore your inner world, Pisces because it helps you to attract what you're inherently aligned with in life and love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.