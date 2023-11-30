The Love Horoscope Brings Improved Relationship Dynamics Starting December 1 Now That Mercury Is In Capricorn

A day for love.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 30, 2023
Photo: BGStock72 | Canva Pro
We have a beauiful day for love because Mercury is in the sign where hard work pays off. This improves communication in relationships beginning December 1, 2023.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 01, 2023:
Aries
You're dating up, Aries. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of social status. This could mean you meet someone who exceeds your expectations. You get lucky and find the package deal person who not only can talk to you in a way you enjoy but can be adaptable with meeting others along the way.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Taurus
Do you believe in love? You may feel like questioning everything when it comes to relationships. Since Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of beliefs, you may find that you're pondering things more deeply. You may be curious about soulmates or culture of dating. Consider what you feel and then take your life in the direction it seems it needs to go.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Gemini
Who do you confide in? Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of secrets, and a few things may come to bite you in the end if you're not careful. Be selective on what you say and to whom. You don't want to become a tell-all when others believed that they could confide in you.
RELATED: Twin Flame Zodiac Signs, According To Astrology
Cancer
Is it that time of the year? Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of commitment. This could be when you start to talk about getting married or moving in together. You may even decide on tying the knot in the near future. This is a wonderful time to see where things go and discuss plans.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Leo
It's always good to get into a fitness routine with your partner. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of health. Talk about what works for you and your significant other's routine. What do you both envision doing as a couple? Can you work out the schedules to see what would and would not work. Try to find discipline in compromise.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Virgo
Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of passion.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Libra
You never know when you'll get the call to let you know your partner is pregnant or hear from a friend that a much-awaited baby was born. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of family, and this could symbolize signing contracts on a. home or a going into a joint rental agreement with your significant other. You may be making a move or transferring property during a divorce. Because Mercury is in retrograde shadow, be extra cautious with everything you do and double check what you sign. Have others check after you as well for good measure.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Scorpio
Think before speaking. You may feel the need to be more openly transparent about your thoughts and ideas. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of communication. And, this is the time where you work on verbal transparency. This is a great time to catch up on email letters or to create cookie cutter templates for things you do over and over again. Organize your excel sheets and make one for date night or meal planning. Think organized and how certain things you do at work could be used for managing your home.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Sagittarius
Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of money.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Capricorn
Who do you want to be as a lover? Mercury enters Capricorn, your sign and sector of personal identity. This is a great time to do some deep soul work, especially if you've recently gotten out of a relationship. Read books like The Four Agreements or watch the movie, "Eat, Pray, Love" with your significant other. Go on a quest of self discovery and tap into the energy of self-love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Related Stories From YourTango:
Aquarius
You can't win them all. Sometimes you'll have people in your life who cannot be happy for you. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies, and you may discover who those individuals are without much fanfare. In the meantime, it's always good to not let your guards down around people you don't know.
RELATED: Roasting The Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign
Pisces
You are going to meet new people this month, and they will want to learn more about you, too. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of friendships. You can cultivate high quality relationships at work but also outside of work. People who are likeminded may genuinely want to get to know you on a personal level. Expect to be invited to a few holiday parties and to see your social network grow.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.