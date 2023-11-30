The Love Horoscope Brings Improved Relationship Dynamics Starting December 1 Now That Mercury Is In Capricorn

We have a beauiful day for love because Mercury is in the sign where hard work pays off. This improves communication in relationships beginning December 1, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 01, 2023:

Aries

You're dating up, Aries. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of social status. This could mean you meet someone who exceeds your expectations. You get lucky and find the package deal person who not only can talk to you in a way you enjoy but can be adaptable with meeting others along the way.

Taurus

Do you believe in love? You may feel like questioning everything when it comes to relationships. Since Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of beliefs, you may find that you're pondering things more deeply. You may be curious about soulmates or culture of dating. Consider what you feel and then take your life in the direction it seems it needs to go.

Gemini

Who do you confide in? Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of secrets, and a few things may come to bite you in the end if you're not careful. Be selective on what you say and to whom. You don't want to become a tell-all when others believed that they could confide in you.

Cancer

Is it that time of the year? Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of commitment. This could be when you start to talk about getting married or moving in together. You may even decide on tying the knot in the near future. This is a wonderful time to see where things go and discuss plans.

Leo

It's always good to get into a fitness routine with your partner. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of health. Talk about what works for you and your significant other's routine. What do you both envision doing as a couple? Can you work out the schedules to see what would and would not work. Try to find discipline in compromise.

Virgo

Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of passion.

Libra

You never know when you'll get the call to let you know your partner is pregnant or hear from a friend that a much-awaited baby was born. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of family, and this could symbolize signing contracts on a. home or a going into a joint rental agreement with your significant other. You may be making a move or transferring property during a divorce. Because Mercury is in retrograde shadow, be extra cautious with everything you do and double check what you sign. Have others check after you as well for good measure.

Scorpio

Think before speaking. You may feel the need to be more openly transparent about your thoughts and ideas. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of communication. And, this is the time where you work on verbal transparency. This is a great time to catch up on email letters or to create cookie cutter templates for things you do over and over again. Organize your excel sheets and make one for date night or meal planning. Think organized and how certain things you do at work could be used for managing your home.

Sagittarius

Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of money.

Capricorn

Who do you want to be as a lover? Mercury enters Capricorn, your sign and sector of personal identity. This is a great time to do some deep soul work, especially if you've recently gotten out of a relationship. Read books like The Four Agreements or watch the movie, "Eat, Pray, Love" with your significant other. Go on a quest of self discovery and tap into the energy of self-love.

Aquarius

You can't win them all. Sometimes you'll have people in your life who cannot be happy for you. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies, and you may discover who those individuals are without much fanfare. In the meantime, it's always good to not let your guards down around people you don't know.

Pisces

You are going to meet new people this month, and they will want to learn more about you, too. Mercury enters Capricorn, your sector of friendships. You can cultivate high quality relationships at work but also outside of work. People who are likeminded may genuinely want to get to know you on a personal level. Expect to be invited to a few holiday parties and to see your social network grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.