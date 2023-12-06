Horoscope For December 7, 2023, During Mercury Trine Jupiter

Mercury trine Jupiter is here, and on December 7, 2023, we see its impact on every zodiac sign's horoscope in astrology. Here's what's in store based on the day's astrology forecast for this Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, December 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Good things are coming to you, Aries thanks to the Mercury trine Jupiter transit happening your career and money houses! This transit will take a bit to unfold, and what you may get is a pleasant surprise in the form of money or a lavish gift.

A coworker may want to treat you to a nice item or your boss could send you a bonus check or perhaps give you a living wage raise. Say thank you, but also realize that you are worth it. It's also a great day for applying to new jobs, if you're on the hunt — even a lateral move can bring you more money at this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Talk about the things that make you feel curious. With Mercury in your house of philosophy and education, this is a great time to show off your knowledge on a subject.

In fact, even if you don't consider yourself to be a subject matter expert, you may stun yourself and others with how much information you've learned over the years by just being interested in a particular topic.

This is also a great day for reworking a social media strategy, especially if you're working on personal branding and changing how you grow your audience/user engagement.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Investments are on topic this week, so when Mercury is in your eighth house of 'other people's money'. You may decide to go conservatively with investments; however because Jupiter will remain in your house of hidden things until May 2024.

Taking big risks may be ill-advised, so you'll want to check your decisions with a financial advisor. If you use e-trade, be sure to read white papers on the areas you're most interested in to see what makes the most sense for your long-term and short-term needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's decision-making time. It's a trickier time to make big decisions when it comes to products, services or even marriage — anything that requires you to partner with another person for the purpose of building a life or buying something you need.

Mercury and Jupiter have formed a positive relationship this week, so you'll want to take advantage of it. As they say, be extra cautious when making decisions during Mercury shadow.

Jupiter may bring the right people into your life at the right time, so if you find that the pieces are falling into place, vet and double check your situation and with confidence do what you feel is best for your work or business decisions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you ever needed a push to stick to your schedule, today is it. A lot of anxiety can arise today if you decide not to do the things you have on your schedule and procrastinate instead. Mercury continues to transit through the house that Virgo rules, which means anxious energy comes when life feels out of sorts.

The area where you may feel overworked is your job. You may need to use your focus mode on the computer, not check Facebook during the day, and stay diligent at your job. Few things remove a sense of overwhelm like success.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's so much to think about, and with Mercury urging you to chase your passions it's harder to focus on days like today. The diversion can be used in a positive way. What if you did pursue a passion project that you've pushed aside?

Maybe it's time to launch a blog or start your own white paper on a subject you love talking about. You may find a way to turn an interest into a freelance gig that gives you a stronger sense of purpose. It's nice when you have something else to do that gives you variation in your life — and mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Home loan rates may creep downward, and you might find a lender who gives you a quote you can't refuse. With Mercury in your sector of home harmonizing with Jupiter in your 'other people's money' house refinancing, home loans, and other resources that come from lenders could be viable and opportunistic for you.

If you are looking to get a quick personal loan to help pay off higher interest debt, today can be great for submitting your application on a site that authorizes you right away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A contract? You may be offered a deal of some sort this week during the Mercury trine Jupiter transit. An offer could come to you from a potential client or company that you want to work for.

However, if you're all good with the career side of things, and you're thinking about getting married, today through the rest of the week is a good time to talk about a prenuptial agreement with a person you're planning to marry.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's good to keep an inventory of the things you have at home. If you've never taken stock of all your valuables for insurance purposes, this is the time to do so.

During Mercury trine Jupiter, you may even be able to make some of your assets work for you. Do you have a parking spot that you can rent out? Are you thinking about AirBnb-ing a home or room at your place to help cut down the bills? it may be a good time to consider what you can do to make additional money.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your heart is in the right place, and you want to help as many people as you can. Jupiter encourages the romantic side of you to open up, and it fosters optimism. Use this to grasp the magic of the holiday season.

You can donate to a charity that helps children in crisis or do some type of work that helps families who are in shelters during the holiday season. If you have an elderly neighbor who is unable to put up their own holiday lights, you can surprise them with neighborly love and do it for them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your manifestation powers are in full force, Aquarius, and when you are done with something you're truly finished. This especially may be the case with matters pertaining to your home.

You may find it hard to handle any clutter issues or disorganization problems in your personal space. Anything that makes you feel like your space is too small can be motivation for you to declutter, organize and donate.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Someone important may keep popping up in your mind and there could be a reason for you to talk. You may be getting a phone call from an old friend, an ex or coworker who has some interesting news to share.

If you see that number on your phone, consider answering it. During Mercury trine Jupiter, you can get closer or some important information that helps you move in a new direction.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.