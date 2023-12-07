Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 8, 2023

We catch a glimpse into the energy of the day with a single tarot card reading for each of the zodiac signs on December 8, 2023. Here's what's in store during the Moon in Scorpio and Sun in Sagittarius.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You need time to heal, Aries. You jumped into something and got in over your heard. Love can be so difficult to navigate when you are in the thick of things. Give yourself space to think and feel your emotions. If the relationship is meant to be, it will be. What's meant to last always comes back around again. And the person who truly loves you will give you the space you need to work on yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You can't put a price tag on love. You may try to equate how much you've invested into a relationship with what you should get back in return. But chemistry and emotional attachment includes how you give of yourself, and if you're not spending quality time together, that could be the culprit.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

There you go again, Gemini. You're wearing your heart on your sleeve. You're hoping to give someone the love and affection they so desire, but they keep pushing you aside. It's hurtful and it weighs you down after a while. Your protective personality won't let you give up, and you won't.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You're giving everything you have in this relationship, so you're not necessarily feeling secure. It's a little scary to allow yourself to be so vulnerable, but you're doing it. You're all in, and you won't let fear stand in the way of your happiness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's a fun day for love and romance, Leo. It could be that the stars are aligned or the pieces of your love life have fallen into place in just the right way. You are in a romantic mood, and you're super happy that things are this way. It's perfect for a night on the town with your sweetie.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Brace yourself. This tarot card often implies a strong reaction to an unexpected situation. You may not want to get angry or even appear to be unhinged, but the wrong word spoken at the wrong time can throw you for a loop. Have your coping skills hat on today. The Empress in reverse implies that you'll need it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You're one of those people who prefers to do everything themselves. You dislike having to depend on anyone. In fact, you will do just about anything before you'd humble yourself to ask for help. Today your focus is on self-reliance. You want to stand on your own two feet — no matter what.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You like trying new things, which is why you've decided to step outside of your comfort zone and take on a new challenge. You have been crystal clear about your decision to turn over a new leaf and do things differently before the end of the year. You are going to do it too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You are so multitalented. You just keep reinventing yourself over and over again. It's incredible how many times you have outdone yourself. And, you're about to do it again, Sagittarius. One new you coming right up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

This tarot card implies that you're craving something you don't have and that you have given up for good. It's normal to go through phases where you want to revert back to old habits. You don't have to pretend the desire isn't there. You had memories of that old you, and it takes time for the new you to create new, more vibrant and healthier memories.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Well, that didn't work. You were completely taken in by the promises you were given but you could start to see things for what they really are. The shine has stopped and the beauty is fading. It's heartbreaking, but today may be the day you say goodbye.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You're ready to change jobs, and you want to start something new. If you're unsure how to approach a resignation letter, Google options and watch videos on the subject. Decide if you want to talk to your boss first before submitting a formal notice in writing. You will figure it out. It's scary now but you're ready to go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.