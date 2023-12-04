The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 5

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 5, 2023, for the start of the week.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Lucky you, Aries. Someone in your life is going to change your entire world. The King of Wands is like having a fairytale god parent show up so that they can help your wishes come true. Every once in a while, if something is too good to be true, it might still be true for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your relationship is starting to blossom, Taurus. There's a magical element to your love life that reveals a deep and abiding emotional connection. This is a wonderful energy to nurture and see where things can go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is needed. It's so easy to feel anxious and want what you want now. However, the Temperance tarot card indicates that delaying your actions or holding back is the ticket to your success.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You don't have to meet a ton of people on a dating app, Cancer. This time around, when it comes to love, you could meet the person of your dreams quickly. You experience a fated meeting of a Knight in shining armor ... someone who wants to be in a committed relationship — and it could be with you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You're going to be busy this month. So many dates and invitations to parties is on the horizon. Don't overextend yourself if you can avoid it. Go out and have fun, but also be sincere about who you choose to spend time with. Get to know the people you truly desire to know, and not just fill time with because you are lonely.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

There was a time when things felt uncertain, but the dark clouds are gone and now you can enjoy a more stable, loving relationship. You have the ability to enjoy all the wonderful things a real partnership promises: honesty, loyalty and commitment. Yay.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Does it matter what other people think? Just because your friends aren't really sure that your significant other is right for you does not mean that they aren't. You may be going through a period where people are adjusting to your new status: taken.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can tell if someone is lying, and when you sense your partner isn't being truthful don't let them convince you it's all in your mind. Do your research, but also ask the universe to help you see what's being hidden from your eyes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

A relationship isn't just about you. So the decisions you make today can impact your partner later. Be careful how you decide to handle your choices. Are you considering everything or just what it is that you want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

They may never come around. This tarot card indicates that you could be wasting your time waiting for someone who won't ever love you the way that you want them to. Instead of assuming a person's actions are clearly noncommittal it's best to ask them what their intentions are. This is the surest way to tell if you're in the right relationship with the right person.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It would be nice if love was just a simple game of fun, but there is work to do. You have important conversations and you'll need to compromise. You may find it necessary to resolve conflict and figure out where you can both meet halfway. It's not easy, but it is also so worth it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You're a dream partner, Pisces. You're the type of person who gives your heart and soul to a relationship. You're so ready to be 'all in' with a person who is also there for you no matter what. It's going to happen!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.