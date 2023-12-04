Horoscope For December 5, 2023 — Last Quarter Moon In Virgo

We are preparing for the upcoming New Moon in Sagittarius, but before we start something new, we have to tie up a few loose ends during the Last Quarter Moon on November 5, 2023. Here's what this means during each zodiac sign's horoscope for Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to take your needs more seriously, and even though the new year is a few weeks away, your eyes are already on the prize — change. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of wellness and health. This is a great day to start a lifestyle change. Schedule an appointment with a nutritionist. Look into online fitness programs. Plan to buddy up with a friend to return to the gym. Make it happen, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to make a decision, Taurus. The last few weeks have been transformative when it comes to love, and now there's a point in your decision-making that you can't avoid. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of romance. A relationship or passion project is ready to come to an end. Time to tie up loose ends and have important conversations on next steps.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a few things you need to do, Gemini. Perhaps these things include going holiday shopping or getting final details about the holiday. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of home and family. This is a great time to coordinate what your plans will be. Make memories and focus less on gift-giving. Consider doing something that can include a photograph to put into the family album.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An important message is coming to you this week, and it's one that you will want to take action on. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of communication, so pay attention. Messages that arrive during this time typically require an urgent response from you. You will want to be sure to check emails frequently and your text messages. If you drive or work and keep focus on your phone, you may want to remove it so that you can be reached when needed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pay the bill, Leo. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of money. If you have a past due notice, medical bill or something in negotiation for payment, this can be a good time to talk the amount down to where it's more comfortable for you. It's a good day for calling bill collectors to explore payment arrangements or credit card companies to talk down interest rates.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Are you ready to take your life to the next level? The Last Quarter Moon takes place in your zodiac sign, Virgo, your sector of personal development. This is an important time for you, Virgo since you may be choosing to take a new path that improves various areas of your life. You could apply for a academic or vocational program, or you might decide to drop out of school to launch your own business. Whatever it is that you decide to do, the next two weeks are critical points for planning and determining what it is that you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Not everyone will be your friend, Libra, and sometimes it's the person you least expect to betray you that does. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies. There can be individuals who do not like seeing you happy, and they will show their hand to you. It can be hard to believe what they are doing, but don't dismiss it. This is a great day for confronting friendship problems and getting to the heart of a matter.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sign up for the course or ask for a membership discount or scholarship. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of networking, and certain activities are meant for you to go to. You may get an email from a membership you're part of inviting you to attend a holiday mixer or there can be an opportunity to attend a conference to travel to. This is a great time to look at 2024 to see what events you'd like to attend and go to. Making plans now can help you to make travel plans easier later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Apply for the job or if you are happy where you are now, ask for the raise. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of career. This is a great time to push the envelop a little bit so that you can get the things you want out of life. If you've been doing your work and going above and beyond the call of duty, then don't be afraid. The worst that can happen is you have to negotiate a bit down or they say not now. No is less likely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have a lot of life left in you, and you are here to learn and grow as a person. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of religion and philosophy. This is a wonderful time to search for knowledge from sages and scholars. If you find yourself curious about certain things, don't be afraid to check out books, podcasts, or thought leaders on the topic. The world is ready for you to explore and learn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some things are best left out in the open because honesty is the best policy. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of secrets. An area of your life may be coming to the surface and it's purpose is to bring you healing. This is a good time to talk to a therapist, astrologer or to see counsel from a life coach. Whatever you've been holding inside of you that's holding you back from happiness can be explored.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Is it time to tie the knot? The holidays may bring you a proposal, Pisces. The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of marriage and partnerships. You may be having a conversation with someone about becoming exclusive. The time for a relationship to go from fling to serious could be here. If you're already in a committed relationship, some changes at your company may bring opportunities for growth your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.