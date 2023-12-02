horoscope for december 3, 2023

Productivity becomes our superpower as the Moon enters Virgo, the sign that rules routines, health and wellness and small pets. Starting December 3, 2023, we can focus on getting things in order.

A Moon in Virgo before the weekend can be the perfect segway into the holiday season. December 2023 is more than just celebrating resolutions and fresh starts. Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign by Sun, Moon or Rising.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Focus on the good, Aries. When the Moon enters Virgo, it's time to tune into your body's health and wellness needs. Today's perfect for recommitting yourself to fitness. Start small. Go for a walk and try to hit your step goal. Aim to get the right amount of water in your system, and if you can, focus on improving your quality of sleep.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Make time for the things you love to do, Taurus. The Moon in Virgo encourages you to do things you love. Plan a BBQ this evening and enjoy your favorite dessert. Make a new Spotify song list for the month and add the tunes you want to hear on repeat while working out at the gym. Bake cookies and make some homemade fudge to gift to your friends. Unwind and plan to have a great day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's nothing like coming home to a place that's both orderly and spotless, so when the Moon enters Virgo, you may feel the urge to spring clean to your heart's desires. Don't lose the entire day in the name of a deep clean. Pace yourself. Focus on one area of your home to sort and organize. Then, plan on focusing on another tomorrow so that you have accomplished a little bit this week and can finish off what you didn't get to next weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be precise. It's good to have important conversations but it's also so easy to go off on a tangent and miss the point that you intended to make. Now that the Moon is in Virgo, make it a point to organize your thoughts. You don't have to keep everything in your mind. Write your ideas down. Aim to hit all the significant bullet points.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will enter Virgo, your sector of money and personal property. Give thanks for the things that you have. Write down what you're most grateful for. Create a list of the things you'd like to accomplish today, including ways you can invest time in yourself. You are your greatest asset, Leo. So, embrace the wonderful parts of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is your time to shine, Virgo. When the Moon is in your sign for a few days, you may feel motivated to do little things that improve your personal life. This is a great time to consider what your goals are for the new year. How might you like to improve your life? What areas do you want to focus on first. Prioritize your list.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The past is behind you, so why harp on it. You can replay it in your mind, over and over again when the Moon is in Virgo. This won't help you. Instead of becoming hyper focused on what you can't change, focus on changing what it is that you can. Write down your regrets, then discard them. Forgive yourself for the things you wish you didn't do or could revise. Let this moment teach you the lesson, but also remember to move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends are so important, so during the Moon in Virgo for the next few days, try to connect with the people who means so much to you in your life. Spread positive energy. Don't be afraid to let people know that you care. it's always good to share openly how much people mean to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon will enter Virgo, your sector of career and social status. Life may have gotten away with you, so use this time to catch up on work that's incomplete. If you have a clear calendar, use this time to get ahead on job paperwork. Review your LinkedIn. Update your profile. Start a professional blog editorial calendar. Reactivate your free Hoot-suite to streamline posting things on your social media.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Study the world, Capricorn. You're meant to be a student of life when the Moon is in Virgo. Plan to travel even if you don't think you can afford to take a trip. Look at pictures of the places you want to see. Imagine yourself there. Start to put it out into the universe that you'd like to take an international trip. Write down a date that you'd like to go and set it in your mind that you'll make it happen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters your sector of shared resources and secrets. So keep your eyes open. You could find money in a pocket while doing laundry or get word that a bonus check is coming to you soon from your job. This also a good time to create a bill pay schedule so that all your autopayments and financial obligations are organized in one space and you know where everything is to manage your tasks better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love and romance is in the air when the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of commitments. You may be at a place in time where you become more receptive about love. You may find it difficult to accept being in a relationship, but during the next few days this may be all you can think about. When you find yourself contemplating the topic more actively it can be your heart saying that it knows what it wants.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.