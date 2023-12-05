Why December 6 Horoscopes Are Best For 4 Specific Zodiac Signs

Let your inner authority come out and play. Don't you know the treasures hiding within you? That's the focus of the day on December 6, 2023. Four zodiac signs — Capricorn, Taurus, Cancer and Pisces — stand to benefit the most by leaning into this.

With Uranus retrograde in focus, we are being asked to engage with our eccentric side, whatever it might be. Do you find joy in breaking out of the box like this? Or does it make you anxious and uncomfortable? Journal your thoughts and feelings for more clarity.

Uranus' relationship with Mercury in Capricorn and Sun and Mars in Sagittarius is also being highlighted here. Has playing for the unconventional side ever brought anything positive into your life? Or did it convince you that conventions are conventions for a reason? There are no right or wrong answers here. Engaging with these questions intellectually will help you understand yourself better and find your unique path in life.

Some of you may remember eccentric romances, too, that left a mark on your soul in some way. Do you wish to relive something like it? Why or why not?

Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 6, 2023.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Capricorn, you are being urged to be mindful as you go about your day. Cosmic messages, surprising synchronicities and inspired ideas lie in wait for those who do. You can prepare yourself by starting your day with a short meditative practice or focused breathing. The more at peace you can be, the better the day will be for you.

Interestingly, high-intensity physical activities are also indicated for you today as a source of joy and hidden blessings. Whether it's dancing, intimate time with your significant other, or something else, it's up to you. Do what brings you pleasure and joy!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Household responsibilities

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Taurus, an old chapter will come to an end today and something new will take its place. Allow yourself to be mindful and at peace as you go about your day so you can lean into this new energy and allow it to breathe positivity into your life. You can do a cord-cutting ritual, too, if you feel called to, to align with the "new times" for you truly.

Interestingly, your household responsibilities are being highlighted here, too. Whether that's related to child care, house clean-up, cooking or something else, make sure to do the best you can even if you can't do 100%. Ask for help wherever you know you need it. The universe has got your back.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Music

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 pm

Cancer, you are being urged to contemplate the topic of "soft power" today. What do you think it means to be powerful? What kind of responsibilities do you think it brings? Do you think people have been botching the idea of power and confusing it with something else? Journal your thoughts and feelings on this subject because you are about to enter a potent period of life very soon. This will prepare you for what's coming.

Music will also have an undue impact on you today. So, be mindful of what you are listening to. It can wreak havoc on your life and emotions or bring you peace and focus. It's up to you what you wish to do with this energy.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Breathwork

Best time of the day: 7 am & 12 pm

Pisces, the energy today has a whimsical quality to it for you. So, if you suddenly feel as if your life has become a fairytale or that the universe is drawing your attention to certain fairytales, pay close attention to these intuitive hits. The Hunger Games is also being highlighted here, along with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

If possible, make some time today for a meditative practice like focused breathing or a grounding tea ritual. It will help you "listen" better and understand what the universe wants to communicate to you. The more you distance yourself from mental blocks and cynicism, the better you will be able to tap into the cosmic blessings that are here for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.