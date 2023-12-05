What Your Zodiac Sign Can Start Manifesting Before This Weekend

Hey, Success Attractors. Welcome to your weekly manifestation reading and prompts. As usual, the cosmos is busy doing what it does, and we're here to sort it all out and make it applicable to your unique life situations — mainly setbacks.

Your setback can be your setup for success. The steps required of you won't be revealed to you all at once. You may have to go through a dark night of the soul to get there, or two, and then, when looking back, everything will make sense. Essentially, one needs to "trust the process."

Think of a contemporary example like Jennifer Hudson. When she placed seventh in the American Idol finals, she likely did not think she would go on to be one of the most successful artists of the 21st century. She is affectionately referred to as an EGOT (Winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award). Had you asked her at the finals, she probably would have been grateful for placing at all but also somewhat disappointed by the setback. Was it truly a setback or a beautiful setup for dreams untold?

Here's how to manifest what you want tapping into the week's energies while journaling.

On December 4, Venus movec into Scorpio, which livens us energetically and sparks passion in places we haven't thought possible. On December 6, Neptune turns direct and forces us to face reality. We're starting to understand the whys of things that previously confused us.

That's why tracking this process is so important. Your subconscious brain always wants to talk to you but your conscious brain won't let it because it constantly processes pertinent real-world information. So, how do we let our subconscious speak? We let it roam free through writing. Why is it important? It's better to let it out through journaling and then to wait until nighttime so that you're overthinking until 4 am. Journal or overthink ... your choice.

Mid-week, the Libra Moon reminds us of the gifts of love and optimism. Thankfully, The Scorpio Moon on December 8 gives us the ability to deal with the influx of attention, high energy and rapid changes greeting us.

We end the week with Moon trine Neptune, which makes us believe in a gorgeous future that we, ourselves, create. We are dreamy and hopeful and ready for all that's to come. So let's do it!

Here's how to use this week's energies to manifest what your zodiac sign wants before the weekend:

Aries Manifest: Soul alignment

Aries, there are so many activities pulling your interests here and there that you don't know where to start. You realize that you have participated in a lot this year but also missed out on a lot. Don't let your restlessness to get back into the race have you go the wrong direction.

Journal Prompt: Work on discerning which activities you are currently participating in that truly make you light up inside. What is spreading you thin?

Taurus Manifest: Soul Protection

With Venus in your partnership sector, you could be searching outwards for validation and comfort. This is a great time to do that but first, find comfort and validation in yourself. Self-love is the most stable and valuable type available.

Journal Prompt: In what ways have you been neglecting yourself?

For this one, make sure you think mentally and about your body. Have you been neglecting joy, rest or getting your teeth professionally cleaned? Anything that isn't maintained will be lost, so make sure to keep yourself in tip-top shape.

Gemini Manifest: Tribe of mentors

Your job on this earth is to fulfill your dharma. You have the focus to reach for the stars but pesky "life problems" keep getting in the way. Venus moves through the health sector and stays there for most of the month. This makes it a great time to call on others to help you with your health and body goals.

Journal Prompt: Call upon all your mentors in academia, past teachers, social media influencers, dear friends and books. List them each and what you hope to learn from them.

Mentors are anything or anyone that you learn from. Living humans are great for this but we can also use troubles and challenges others have faced as a mentoring tool for ourselves. Any book or learning resource can be a mentor.

Cancer Manifest: Direction

Ancestral patterns follow us daily. They show up in the most unexpected ways. We mostly notice the bad ones, like uncontrollable rage, insecurity and a bad temper. Positive patterns exist, too, like possible patience, forgiveness and strength. Imagine your ancestors without these virtues and surviving ... exactly. You contain multitudes.

Journal Prompt: Script your life. What does the future look like from your perspective? Ten years from now, how will your life be different?

Write it like it's already happened and the more detail provided the faster the universe can respond back to you.

Leo Manifest: A new beginning

Out of all the zodiac signs, this month is going to be the breeziest of all for you. All family drama stops and holiday cheer sets in. The creature comforts of home have arrived, making it the perfect time to set goals for the coming year clearly.

Journal Prompt: this is a reverse manifestation that requires scripting. Use a 10-minute timer to write your ideal home in detail.

Use your mind's eyes. What do you see? What time of day is it? What type of soil lies beneath your feet? Who is around you? How do you feel?

Virgo Manifest: Faith

Venus will enter your communication house giving you the gift of gab and buckets of charm. Anything social on your calendar is bound to have a positive outcome.

Journal Prompt: what has happened in any area of your life that was positively unexpected, a too-good-to-be-true coincidence or some timing that was just right?

Writing it down will cement it in your brain, letting you know that anything is possible and that we cannot control all our blessings. They will come when they come.

Libra Manifest: Familial support

You may or may not have expected it but loved ones will rally around you this week. You totally welcome it but there may be a bit of monotony that comes with seeing and being around the same faces and doing the same things day in and day out.

Journal Prompt: what parts of your life are currently overwhelming? Who in your life can help take a load off?

If not a who, then what resources are easily accessible for you that can make your caretaking role easier?

Scorpio Manifest: Beauty

Alternative opinion, but beauty can be physical and behavioral. You can "be" beautiful. Beautiful in how you carry yourself, how you relax and let things unfold naturally or let go of the anger that has had you wound up for months. Venus will be in your sign this week and natural confidence will ooze out of constantly. We all know true beauty = confidence.

Journal Prompt: How can I take extra time to both notice beauty and create it?

You can sit in nature for just 10 minutes daily, express gratitude to loved ones and yourself, or enjoy a beautiful room with faux plants and fairy lights.

Sagittarius Manifest: Temporary Boundaries

Timing is everything and what you are being called to do in the current dilemma you are in. It's not time to go. This is only for the time being, after which all things go. Timing isn't going well with your current abundance of energy since you really want to do things "now, now, now." Wait. Stay confident that everything meant for you will find its way to you. You have some other more pressing business to attend to. It's likely self-care and Venus being in your privacy sector on December 7 really affects that. Take care of yourself and then take over the world!

Journal Prompt: what are current difficulties or dilemmas stressing you out right now?

What are polite but direct ways that you can assert your boundaries while still letting the other party know when the time is right (most likely after the holidays)? You can reconvene and reassess the situation.

Capricorn Manifest: Sanctuary

Cap, you are pretty patient. The slow way December comes in though is driving you nuts. You're able to stay stoic ( as always) but you are buzzing inside. Luckily, this month will be an engine that starts slow and then speeds up. While you're waiting, why not take time for yourself and tend to your environment.

Journal Prompt: how can you make your home a safe space again?

Home, in this instance, can mean your body (home) or your living space. What is needed for this endeavor, or what behaviors do you require to help you feel safe?

Aquarius Manifest: Courage

Aquarius, you have been tasked with putting your professional goals ahead of your social life this month. There will be plenty of time for fun and holiday parties, but at the beginning of the month, an opportunity that you won't want to miss will come your way. This opportunity can appear scary at first but there is nothing to fear. This fear could also appear as a necessary loss that will repair itself in the near future.

Perform to the best of your ability and watch your reputation in your chosen field soar. Do not forget to be a team player and advocate for your co-worker's part in this project as well.

Journal Prompt: What are you currently holding on to for fear that nothing will replace it?

Focus on professional expectations and your associated anxieties.

Pisces Manifest: Healing

We experience life through the filter of our unique experience. This is a great thing, and it can be a challenging thing, too, because we carry our history on our backs everywhere that we go. You'll find that this week, there is a ton on your plate and these events bring up painful memories from your past. This is the time to take charge and face these uncomfortable feelings so that you can conquer them.

Journal Prompt: What parts of you are unhealed? What parts of you are fully healed? Have you considered why the unhealed parts are still that way? What can you do to aid their healing at an even pace?

Venita Johnson is the Assistant Editor for Horoscopes & Zodiacs based out of New York City, who focuses on astrology, tarot and oracle card readings.