How Mercury Retrograde Of 2023 Impacts Each Zodiac Sign Before The Weekend

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let's address the biggest issue of the week: Mercury in retrograde on December 13. It's the last retrograde of the year, and it means to pack a punch. If you think you're getting away with it, guess again: You're not. Still, that doesn't necessarily mean we're going to fall apart — we're not. We're just ... put off a bit.

This week shows us the power of Lilith and Venus. This week the New Moon in Sagittarius set our intentions in motion in a very positive way. We've got Sun trine Node to make sure that we leave this year on a good note, which also implies action: we are going to be very busy bees this week. Here's what's up, zodiac signs.

Here's how Mercury effects all zodiac signs, now that it has begun retrograde this week.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Work calls and you will find that there's no rest for the weary. No problem there, as this is not only what you're used to but what you want to take up your time as you need to be able to focus on anything but your troubles and or financial issues. The thing is, Aries, you're actually doing quite well, and the New Moon helped us to find that whatever you put your mind to works for you.

You're going to see that during the week, you may find that you have to lay down the law with a person or two in your life as you feel they aren't really paying attention to what has to take place at this time. You're not working in a bubble, so you need to let those in your life in on a little fact: they have to work, too. This is, of course, in reference to certain family members, and hopefully, they'll listen to you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 13

How this affects you, Aries, is in so much that if you feel compelled to get something done, you may end up accomplishing what you need to do, but with a touch of 'friendly' force. You're OK in this regard. It's OK to be adamant during this time.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you might feel rising to the surface this week is this bubbling up of love, as you feel very forgiving and at ease with who you are now and what this year has brought you so far. You've been through a lot this year, as have we all, but your thoughts are specific and directed at love and possibly at love lost. You are OK with it all, and you accept that whatever you've gone through, in terms of love, has only made a stronger person out of you.

The entire week will more than likely go in and out of memories but the outcome of all this thinking will make you feel like you made it through the storm. You feel good about who you are now. You aren't feeling cocky or in any kind of need to show off; you simply enjoy that whatever pain you endured has led you to this place of peace. You are one with the world, Taurus, as all truly is well with you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The week starts with Venus sextile Lilith and that's precisely what sets you up for that oddly loving attitude that you'll spend time with. During Sun trine Node on December 14, you'll see that you can move on, as the healing required has happened. You are now 'good to go.'

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This year has taught you a whole lot about yourself, and you'll find that the transits of the week will let you see what you are really made of. That's not to say you'll be put to any kind of test, but you will find that you have a lot of time to think things through during this week. One of the greatest moments that will happen to you is the moment you realize you have come this far and that you are successful.

You now realize that you have nothing to worry about and that you will be walking into the new year knowing exactly what you have to work with and what no longer needs to claim your attention. Money is looking great for you this week, Gemini, and that's always a good thing. There may be a day or two during the week that you have a mini-freak-out session, but hey, that's who you are, so no worries, as all is working out very well for you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Your major moves this week will take place on December 14 and 15, during the transits of Moon conjunct Mercury and Mercury trine Lilith. Expect an oddball conversation with a loved one, be they a family member or lover. December 16 may have you feeling unsatisfied with a friend's attitude.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Typical of you, you're going to be feeling very spooky and mystical and all in a very good way. This is a week where you recognize the opportunities to manifest what's on your mind. That absolutely implies that you will be doing many affirmations in order to get some of those manifestations on their way. You are one hundred percent on the spiritual path at this point, and that gives you peace of mind.

You're also going to see that you believe in yourself now, as you've shown that you are more than capable of doing things you never thought possible. Well, well, it's as if you are finally able to grasp the fact that you are a superpower. Your week may be spent mostly alone, but that's good because you need that alone time to get in touch with your power. You feel like a force of nature.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Your best day of the week is going to be, believe it or not, December 13, during the first day of Mercury's retrograde. The whole idea of back-stepping is exactly what's going to put things into perspective for you. Doubt, in this case, works for you. You are a master of irony during this week, Gemini.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week have you feeling all the good Leo traits that exist, such as courage, bravery, generosity and friendliness. You are so friendly and outgoing during this week that you seem to take on the happiness that you give others. It's really working for you in this regard: when you are kind, you receive kindness in return tenfold. The same goes for compassion and generosity.

What you may also see is that you're able to brush aside the negative in ways that might have gotten to you only last week. You're going to be very surprised to see how strong you are insofar as you really aren't into letting anything dull your shine. You know what you want, and you aren't playing into anyone's negativity trap. This is real and good and it fuels you for more positive experiences as the days come on.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 15 seem to bring you a newly refreshed sense of self-confidence, not that you really needed much of that. You will see that during the transits of Mercury sextile Venus and Mercury trine Lilith, you not only feel playful in a loving way, but you feel like stirring the pot a bit just to see what will happen.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Hassles at work tend to play on your mind during this week, but you are going to flat-out deny them from entering your psyche. What you'll discover during the week is that you can only do so much to 'save the world' and that you really and truly do need your own time. It's not so much about your own time as it is declaring that you need to be respected ... by your coworkers.

While that may not have worked before, there's a detached sentiment that comes with you this week, Virgo. As you know, things will work themselves out whether you get involved or not. You've seen that you offer too much of yourself to the causes you don't really care about, and your job might just be one of those causes. This week has you prioritizing yourself over that which you know is banal and not worthy of your time.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You are susceptible to the withdrawals of Mercury retrograde. Even if you scoff that off as 'impossible,' you really won't be able to push aside the idea that for every step you take in a forward direction, you feel as though you are moving backward. You'll be back on track by December 14, as Sun trine Node lets you know that YOU'RE the boss here.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Suppose you can keep a handle on things. In that case, you may find that this is one of your best weeks to date, being that there will be a plethora of opportunities being handed to you, which is a lot more than anyone else can say of their situation, especially during this time of the year. During a time when nobody is doing anything other than waiting for the year to end, you'll be up to your eyeballs in hope and opportunity.

What's to be watched out for, however, is taking it all for granted. Yes, you are very fortunate during but that doesn't mean it's all going to stay this way forever. So, whether it's the end of the year or not, you need to make some of those choices now and decide how the next year is going to go for you according to the opportunities you take or pass on during this week.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: While all the days of this week can bring you great insight and benefit, you're going to take notice of December 14 and 15 as days where things seem to bring it all into focus and place. Sun trine Node helps you to let go of the past, while Mercury trine Lilith allows you to appreciate what you have right here and now, especially where love is concerned.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you may find happening is that you feel you have the right to tell people what to do and that you're going to get a lot of dissension for your efforts. That's not to say that you are pushy or wrong. In fact, what you have to say and do is very important. What you might come up against are people in your life who simply don't want to get up and do anything more than blob on the couch while waiting for the year to end.

What all this really means is that you might spend a lot of this week alone simply because what you feel is important and worthy of doing is not exactly anyone else's cup of tea. This may bring you down somewhat because you want to start the year off on a high note and you may notice that nobody really cares how high or low a note is as they're only into their own thing and not really interested in your brilliant revelations.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: If you really want this week to go well, the New Moon in Sagittarius starts putting some hefty intentions to work. This is a great day for you to lift whatever funk you've been in and to believe that the power of the mind is all yours. Believe it and see it in action.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

OK, you've gotten yourself into something big and now you have to live up to it, and that's just fine because you knew this was part of the deal. What you're starting to see is that this week has you racing around like a mad person. While the rest of the world is running around for the sake of the holidays and family matters, you're alone and running like mad to finish something you've started that has great significance to you.

It's all OK and this week lets you know that while there may be hurdles to jump over, you can do it and do it well. You are going from zero to sixty, as they say. It's nothing you can't handle, though it is, indeed, very exciting. You'll see that during the week you are truly the racehorse that your sign considers you to be and that if winning is the goal, then it's a shoo-in (a horseshoe, of course.)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: With Mercury sextile Venus at your side, you feel as though it's all 'meant to be' and that includes the many wonderful visions you have of yourself as 'the victorious winner' during this time. Creative visualization, all the way.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While happiness might not be your middle name you are going to see that it won't be long before you feel quite good about ... everything. The only reason you aren't totally 'happy' right now is because you're still at it, still trying to accomplish that one thing that continuously eludes you yet still comes off as promising. Your love life is good, but it could use an upgrade, and that's how you'll deal with this week.

While you aren't really all that into making your love life the priority that rises above all else, you are also very concerned about the state of it at present, and you know that it won't take much to nudge it back into perfect (or near perfect) shape. Right now, you see that all things are possible and that is, of course, conditional. If you put in the effort, then that condition is met. Of course, you will put in that effort. It IS you, after all, Capricorn.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Look to December 14 for major healing and the ability to forgive those whom you believe have done you wrong in the past, Capricorn. You've got Sun square Neptune coming up soon, and that you end up setting you back a notch; don't give in. Stick with the plan and healer, heal thyself ... as they say. You can do it. You are strong.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As long as you feel that you have some kind of control over your world, your finances and your love life, you feel that you are in great shape and it sure does look like this week is going to give you all that you need in order to feel secure about the state of things as they are. You feel like, maybe ... you're in love with someone and while this brings on feelings of giddiness and childlike behavior, in a way, it's exactly what you've been in need of.

Feeling hopeful about your love life is totally new for you, as you haven't always been so sure about what you have or what it's been worth. This week has you seeing things from a very positive perspective. You hung in there and did what you could to stick with what you believed in. The person on the other end of all your intentions and affections is right there, happy to show you that it's all been worth your while. Nice!

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You might end up thinking that every day of this week is pretty much a good one, as nothing feels like it even has a chance of upsetting you. So, you can look at with Venus sextile Lilith, as the beginning of your lucky week of love and romance. Mercury retrograde may try to put a damper on your good time, but you might not even notice.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are only too happy to do things your way during the week of Mercury retrograde start because you find that the way you see things isn't exactly what the rest of the world wants, you will need to forge on with your path. What you have to say is important, and while you may not be speaking to the masses, you will find that during this week, the ones who DO hear you are the ones who will show you their support.

During this time, you will be tapping into your reservoir of intuition and insight. In a world where there is so very little support for the unique and different, you will see that this week gives you what you need. One of the reasons you see it this way is because what you need is specific and doesn't burden anyone else. You have your way of doing things and you'll find that while you are still on your own, you do have the love and support of those who believe in you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: OK, you're going to be set back by the Mercury retrograde, but only in so much as you might not feel that up to the task. That day and that day is December 13. So, if you have a special plan set up for that day, understand that things might fall through. No big deal, though, as this is as negative as it gets, so in other words, you're in good shape this week, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.