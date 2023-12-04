How Mars Square Lilith Intensifies Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope All Week

Welcome to the Weekly Horoscope reading for all zodiac signs. The week is December 4 - 10, 2023 and the stars are in formation, ready to support us throughout the week. We've got a lot on our plates this week, too, as the transits that accompany us through this time are both fierce and friendly.

The week starts with some very powerful and possibly hostile transits. We're looking at the intense vibe that comes along with Mars square Lilith this week, and how, when coupled with Venus in the critical degrees of Scorpio, it may end up being a key factor in how we conduct our romantic lives.

On December 5, we have Venus trine Saturn, which might act as the saving grace if we feel our love lives are 'under the gun.'

December 6 brings Neptune back out of its retrograde, which may just have the power to snap us out of our reverie and with the help of Mercury trine Jupiter on December 7, coming back down to reality may be one the best things we could do all week.

Mercury trine Lilith on the 9 gives us one last chance to do the right or the wrong thing, and we'll see that by December 10, Venus opposite Jupiter may just deliver our love lives into new territory.

Here's how the week will go for every zodiac sign in astrology, starting with Mars square Lilith

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week has you feeling strong and capable and honestly, whether you are placing your power into love, family, health or career, you will feel very supported by the cosmic energy above as so much as there for you to grasp and gain from. You are able to convert hostile energy into useful and creative energy and this is what sets you apart from the rest. You will find that you spend much time on your own, as you have things you need to accomplish.

You'll see how you are swayed by the transits but not thrown off course, and that is also due to the idea that there's a lot of Jupiter energy going on and you are open to it. You remain calm in the face of the storm, and you're able to parlay your thoughts and feelings very clearly to those in your life who you believe need to be there to hear you out at this time.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: This week comes with many helpful transits and just about all of them are available to you. You'll see so much momentum will take place that you'll know that whatever is to come is a result of your intense efforts. You put this into motion, and now it's time to act, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is going to be one of those weeks where you rely on your intuition and beliefs. You are very musical with Lilith coming at you twice this week, you may find that you have a very wicked sense of humor. It'd be best to spend your time with people who can get into your dark humor and fun spirit, as you really don't feel all the 'normal' during this time. Oh, your health is just fine ... it's your spirit, it's very 'nocturnal'.

You do have the stabilizing force of much Jupiter energy accompanying you throughout the week, so in all reality, your 'witchy ways' are really just play. You feel spooky and magical, and the great part is that you use this energy to create affirmations. The Libra Moon has you feeling like you are justified in being the way you are, and the week, in general, will run smoothly. You like being yourself without having to worry about what others think of you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Moon opposite Neptune shows you that it might be time to rethink something as you really get that it's never going to work out unless you take a different tact. That happens on December 6, and the attitude of healing and renewal will carry you through until December 10.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may find that this week goes to excess and indulgence, and while you may have sworn off acting in such a manner, you may not be able to stop yourself. This week doesn't just tempt you. It tells you NO, and you don't like being told 'no,' especially if that no implies you can't do something. The problem is that you may not want to do this one indulgent thing until someone tells you that you can't do it, so there's no real joy in this indulgence.

As Neptune goes direct, you may find that you'll snap back to your senses again, and this implies that whatever ego-driven behavior seemed suddenly necessary to live out rapidly turns into acceptance and contentment with what you have. You'll turn this week around for yourself and walk away without dread or regret. Yes, you will be tempted to do all the wrong things and yet, it will stay in the temptation zone rather than in active pursuit.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: A change of heart will take place on December 6 and for the first time, you will once again believe in love and hope. This week has many ups for you and very little downs. December 9 lets you remember that you are a fun-loving individual who has the power to make things happen.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week has you feeling very loved, you may find that you go out of your way to ruffle a few feathers when it comes to your love life. You love being loved and paid attention to, but there will be days during this week that you just want to see what would happen if you 'did the wrong thing.' That doesn't mean you'll actually do anything 'wrong' but you may get a little playful and tease your partner into thinking you might.

You've got a lot of Mars energy pressing on you. While it doesn't do to you what it does to others (anger, hostility), it does make you want to start a fight, if only to kiss and make up afterward. You are a bit passive-aggressive, it would seem, although your partner won't seem to mind too much. They know you well and will more than likely go along with your tricks, as they don't see them as anything more than playful.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Right at the top of the week you may topple your dreams if you happen to be dreaming of something impossible to reach. December 10 brings you great luck and a healthy attitude.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may have to deal with a major rejection during this week, but it's not about love or health, so truly, you're OK. What might be considered to be 'bad news' certainly isn't what makes up your entire week. However, it will be up to you how long you carry the burden of your negative feelings, as there will be some 'rejection' taking place at the beginning of the week.

Perhaps what's going on at this time is that you wanted something very badly and it will be during this week, that you come to realize that there is no way you'll get what you want. This could hurt, but that hurt will be up to you. Do you want it to last the whole week, or are you capable of progressing through it so that you can get to the other side? Neptune direct may have a positive impact there.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The earlier days of the week, December 4, 5, 6 and 7, will be the prompt by which you find your voice. Once you are able to express fully something that is on your mind, you will see that you are confident enough to carry out whatever plans you have in mind. The small things do not deter you; you will prevail no matter what.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It looks like the week is one for celebration and charming the masses, Virgo. When you want to be the center of attention, you are not only charismatic, but you deliver exactly what everyone wants when they engage in a social good time. You are warm and inviting, if not wicked and a little devilish, as you take to transits like Mars square Lilith and Mercury trine Lilith rather well. You are happiest when you're able just to be yourself.

And, being yourself is being with people, taking over, hogging all the attention and just generally having a good time with it all. There will be a point where the people you are hanging out with have to understand that you're not a lightweight and that your jokes could be caustic or offensive. If they are your friends, then they are probably just as wild as you are.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 5 really is the beginning for you in terms of your attitude and your ability to gather people together for fun and frolic. You will see that on December 5, you'll be expected to be serious, but you just don't have it in you. Not this week, and with Mercury sextile Jupiter on December 7, you're only about doing what pleases you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You will be surprised to know that you are going to have a change of heart when it comes to work and the workplace that has the potential of upending all you know 'as it is.' You will be getting a fantastic and productive idea during this week. When it comes to work and creativity, you'll be so in your element that your energy will be contagious and inspiring to others.

What may have been in question was your work ethic, and this has plagued you for a while as you really were never sure if you enjoyed what you were doing for a living. Here's where Jupiter and Mercury come in to upend your world. This is the week where you see what you've been missing and figure out how to follow your passion and make it pay off for you as a living wage. Don't be afraid to express these thoughts out loud, Libra.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The most important date of the week for you, Libra, is December 6, when Neptune goes direct. You're a person who needs balance in your life, and whenever a planet comes out of retrograde orbit, you tend to feel clearer and more at ease. This week may not be wall-to-wall excitement, but you can count on feeling very good.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you are stoked for the new year to come, you still feel as though many items on your list have gone into the Twilight Zone, and you will systematically list them and make priorities of them all. You won't feel good until you complete your tasks, and while so much of this might feel extraordinarily boring to you, you know what you have to do. Neptune coming out of retrograde snaps you into action.

While so much of this week has you wondering if all those rules are worth sticking to, you will realize that all you do is look for excuses to get out of what you are responsible for. Knowing this makes it a lot easier to cope with. You can't look at yourself in the mirror any longer, and you desperately want to get it all done so that the new year is something you can approach with open arms and a great, welcoming new attitude.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The week starts you off on a very good note, even though some of that 'note' will be filled with wicked energy and a touch of hostility. How can this be good? Because in your case, Scorpio, you're going to use it to create that special kind of charm that only your sign has. You are smart and aggressive on this day, and you make it all work out for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Here you have a week that brings you something you've been waiting a long time to receive and that is good news. During the week, you're going to know something that ... once you know, you don't go back to not knowing. You will find affirmation this week. Something great is happening and finally, you can rest your weary head and stop worrying. So, it's all going to work out for you, after all.

You know that you've been stressed to the max for a long time and that you feel you're like a balloon that's ready to pop. So when you get your good news at the top of the week, you can finally push it all aside and never return to it. What's about to take place happens in your favor and gives you the peace of mind that you've needed for a very long time. You're the one who drives you crazy, and this week's news will finally let you drop that routine.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: While the start of this week still has you feeling somewhat tense, you'll find that as soon as the good news comes your way, probably on December 5, during Venus trine Saturn, every day of the week will feel easy. This week definitely brings that 'breath of fresh air' idea to you and your world.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

At this point, you feel so carefree and easygoing that you really don't care if you are all that responsible. That doesn't mean you'll be going nuts, but it does imply that you will let your hair down and care just a little less about things like your own appearance, the way you walk, talk and act. You're more into the holiday spirit and in a way, you feel you need to lighten up on yourself, as you are usually pretty uptight.

You may also notice that few people in your life are not as casual as you are. While you aren't thrilled with their negativity, you also figure that their lives are their business. This week has very little to do with work and responsibility as it does with play and light-hearted fun. During Mercury trine Lilith, on December 9, you may find that you are feeling flirtatious and perhaps even daring, where love is concerned.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 7 is when things start to really make sense for you, and if you've been on edge in your love life, you can count on the Libra Moon to sort it all out as things don't seem as bad as you might make them out to be. You are in pretty good shape in this department, and by week's end, Moon trine Neptune, on December 10, will show you that you were right after all.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Once again, you feel as though this week is one where you can turn on your magical powers and achieve just about anything you want. In your case, what you want is health and a good attitude about it in the coming year. You don't want to pretend that everything is well if it isn't, and so this week is the one where you decide that denial may not be your best choice at this point.

You are very smart and the decision to do something good for yourself in terms of health and well-being is totally supported by the cosmos during this time. With Mercury trine Jupiter at your back, you're going to find that it's quite easy to make important decisions and even easier to believe that what you decide upon is good, worthy and on a trajectory for success. Health, wealth and wisdom are your destiny, Aquarius.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: This week starts with a band and mellows into a nice, wholesome whimper by December 8, and that easy feeling lasts until the 10th. You will see that you are very much at home with transits, Moon conjunct Venus, and Moon sextile Mercury on December 9. Feeling at ease helps you feel emotionally balanced at this time.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is the time of the year when you take into consideration all you've done so far and all you believe it to be worth. You may feel a little harsh on yourself as you aren't altogether thrilled with your past behavior, but that only serves to make you more stoic, more driven to be good, and to stay on a healthy and wise path. If you've done wrong, then you will pay for it ... this week. That will be your own doing.

You are very willful when you want to be and you will see that between the Lilith energy and Neptune going direct at this time, you want to change your life, but you don't want it to be just words. Don't be surprised if you act a little 'too strict', as you might surprise a few friends with your stoic attitude and your seemingly 'holier-than-thou' perspective. This is how you work it out, and you're doing the right thing.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You might not like yourself at the top of the week as Mars square Lilith really brings out a side of you that seems a little more testy and judgmental than is required. The good thing is that you'll be seeing a very good day for love on December 7, during Sun sextile Moon. With Mercury trine Jupiter sidling up to it on the same day, you'll have no problem sharing a romantic evening with someone special.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.