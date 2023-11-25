Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 26, 2023

The Moon shifts into Gemini bringing new insight into our day. Here's what the tarot horoscope reveals for all zodiac signs in astrology starting November 26, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You can always tell a good friend by how they celebrate your joy with you — and for you. Good news is coming to you, and it's the type that reveals how the universe has been there all along pulling you through a dark hour. Your sadness and pain will swiftly move to the past. You survived this, and now victory!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Where is your faith? Silence helps your faith in God to grow. Staying focused on the positive isn't always enough. Faith grows during moments of silence, sacrifice and detaching from things in the world that create a desire to have more. Your inner voice is speaking at all times, but the only way to hear it clearly is to tune in to your heart and tune out of the world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You don't have to stand in the front of a classroom to teach others. Living life well is a form of teaching by example. Share your life's work, especially if you're dedicated to a worth cause. Write your experiences in a blog. Open a TikTok account and post updates about your thoughts. Don't be stingy with your opinions. Be open with them. You never know whose life you may change in the most positive way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You can't always pay it forward, Cancer. There will be times when you have to work to get to a better place in life and help the people who are where you used to be. You may need more help right now that you would like, but don't let that make you feel ashamed. When your situation gets better, you'll serve others with gratitude and empathy. You'll be one of those people who cares.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Yes, you'll make it to the top. You're a Leo, and that's what the King of the Zodiac does. But being at the top doesn't mean you'll stay there forever. You will be competing at a higher level, and occasionally another person will find their way to the top of the heap. Be thankful for those elevated moments, but also remain humble. Things can change on a dime.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It takes a long time for you to meet that perfect person who will understand you for who you are and who you wish to be. When you find this special person, it's amazing how your relationship supports your goals and dreams. You find a special rhythm and everything you do together seems to flow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Wonder what your life purpose is? You may feel like you're in limbo after a significant life change. A divorce, breakup, career change or relocation can have you wondering where your life will lead to next. While you may be more spiritual than religious that does not mean you can't benefit from a quote or saying by religious leaders. Read something from Rumi or Mother Teresa. Their words may help you to find your own path.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Wake up, Scorpio. You be seeing a red flag but you don't want to believe it. This person showed you a different side to themselves, and now all you have left is to walk away. It's super painful to say goodbye to a dream with someone you love, but it's possible. You can do it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Maybe their insincere. Perhaps they are simply stringing you along and keeping you from finding the one who will love you right. Don't let time pass you by with a person who has no desire to spend their future with you. Pay attention to the signs. Do their actions and words match?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

A big hug is what you need. You want someone's arms wrapped around you so that you can feel their tender love. Let the nurturing people in your life love on you. Pick friends who are tender, kind and nurturing. Choose friends who value the things that you do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A power couple, Aquarius ... that's what you want in this life. It doesn't just happen. You find what you need in each other and work as a team to accomplish that goal. There are steps to making your desires a reality. You pick one another and support each other in doing the right thing. Stand by each other's side, and choose each other no matter what.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have to focus on the things that make you feel happiest. Write dwn all your most positive personality traits and talents. Then, write how you can use them and in what scenarios. Then, offer friends and family your skills; this is the way to help you find the life you are looking for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.