Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 22, 2023

The tarot horoscope for November 22, 2023 brings a little bit of help to each zodiac sign's day. Here's what the stars, sun, moon, and tarot card of the day reveal for each individual zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

A job well done can be reward enough for what you do. You might not ever become famous or among the wealthy; however, doing your job with skill and pride can fill your heart with joy. A person doesn't always have to be in the limelight to feel like they have 'arrived'. A quiet sense of gratitude is thanks enough.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone isn't being wholly honest with you. You are going to feel disappointed that this person felt they could not come to you and tell you the truth. Their dishonesty reveals a deeper issue — you're not as close as you thought you were. The distance will continue to grow if you can't figure out how to reconnect and bring each other closer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Hold your chin up, Gemini. You've survived one of the toughest phases of your life. Now you get to reap the rewards for making the necessary sacrifices that brought you to this place. If you had not been so selfless, you would not be where you are right now. You have what you have because you worked hard and earned it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

All you need is one strong woman in your life who believes in you and refuses to give up on you. She sees what you are capable of doing and is willing to give you tough love. She calls you out on your pity party and urges you to believe in yourself even when you feel like life won't get better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Negative energy isn't always bad, Leo. A bad mood can be a powerful motivator for change. When you're tired, your fighting spirit can push you to wake up out of the mental lull you've fallen into. You might feel stuck, but a little frustration and discomfort can be what you need to do something that you wouldn't have done because you simply were comfortable with the status quo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Your fate will find you, Virgo. Destiny takes you where you're meant to be, but you can't escape your fate. Everything has led you to this place in time. Your destiny isn't by accident; it's by design. Your life is a sum total of all your life's experiences. Trust the process!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

What is your life's purpose? What you thought you wanted may no longer feel important to you. Your situation has changed, and everything else has shifted in a new direction. Discovering what you want can feel challenging right now because you're uncertain. Consider your situation and toss around a few ideas. You will figure things out with time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It's good to be frugal when everything is so expensive. Even though the holidays are here, try to save where you can. Make homemade gifts. Bake or offer to do tasks for friends and family instead of purchasing items they don't necessarily want or need. Think outside of the box, Scorpio. You might surprise yourself by how affordable this year's traditions can be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

A day where nothing much happens can be a good day, indeed. You can catch up on things that have gone by the wayside. You don't need to fill your schedule with busy energy just for the sake of being exciting. A boring day is perfect for getting chores done and figuring out what you want to do next.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You've attracted a situation or person into your life who will help you to see things in a new light. You are challenged to look beyond what you know and expect, so that you can grow as a person. Change that is prompted by love is a good thing!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's going to be a good day Aquarius. Your outlook directly impacts the type of experience you have and how well you feel at the end of your journey. The start can be rocky, but with a little bit of time, you may discover how things fell into place without a glitch.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is a beautiful thing. The two of you are on the same page and everything has fallen into place. You see the world through a similar lens so there are no arguments or need to fight with each other. You are equals who have chosen to live life as a team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.