Horoscope For November 25, 2023 — Moon In Taurus

The Moon will be in Taurus, and when it connects with Jupiter, the planet of expansive growth we want so much more from life. Here's how this affects each zodiac sign on November 25, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to think long term, Aries, so you'll want to set financial goals for the future. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus, activating your personal investments sector. If you don't know where to start, call your bank to get referred to a human financial advisor. Ask friends if they know someone. Consider where you are now and what you want your retirement to be like. It may feel out of reach, but small steps can lead to great gains.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What do you want out of life, Taurus? Are you where you want to be? The Moon will be in your zodiac sign activating your desire to pursue higher goals. One of the best ways to change your life is to start small. With the Moon in your sign, you may feel a desire to enjoy your life more and to work a bit less. Get into the state of mind that encourages slow growth. Use your slow cooker to enjoy savory meals, instead of buying your desserts, consider baking one at home from scratch. Get into things that require careful, methodical thought as you meditate on what you desire in this life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have allowed certain people into your life without realizing what they were all about. This happens, but the good news is that you can back up and take the relationship down a notch to stop things from progressing forward. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus making it easier for you to spot friends or situationships that aren't in your best interests.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are such a giving personality type, so when you meet people, you want them to feel welcomed and accepted. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and you may meet friends who are liked-minded. Consider volunteering for causes you really love learning more about. Join membership groups that involve learning opportunities that also support your career. Choose to be more sociable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Set a big goal, Leo, because the Moon is in your career sector helping you to perceive an opportunity in your career. With the Moon in Taurus, it's good to be realistic and concrete with what you desire. You don't have to make your goals about money. Maybe you want a corner office or to work remotely. Perhaps you want to change jobs; if that's the case, this is a great time to write the steps that would be involved to do so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Find a comfy spot to curl up with a good book, Virgo. The Moon in Taurus makes leisurely activities delightful. There are lots of classical books written by Taurus authors. You can review "Wuthering Heights" by Charlotte Bronte, or check out A Midnight's Summer's drem by Shakespeare or To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. Don't like to read and prefer to watch a movie instead, consider watching the 1992 film about Taurus, Malcom X. Enjoy!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life is good, Libra, and you may strike gold in an investment that you held when times were tough. Perhaps you've held on to a few website domain names but not used them. They can be resold or used for a blog now. Maybe you have an old penny or a Pokemon card collection; check out their value and see if they can provide you any financial benefit if sold.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Are you ready to give your all, Scorpio? The Moon will be in your sector of commitments, Scorpio, so someone may reveal their intention for marriage or ask you what you want the future to be in a key relationship. This is an exciting time. You might feel like announcing your decision to the world! Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty. Don't just do a quickie post, instead plan a nice photo shoot and share your joy with class.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What will make your life more comfortable, Sagittarius? Today's Moon in Taurus encourages you to aim for simplicity. Remove distractions so you can reduce your stress and relax without feeling like you can't turn your mind off. Use airplane mode on your phone or consider taking an indulgent bubble bath at the end of the day after the kids go to bed. Use paper plates instead of real dishes to cut down clean up time after cooking. If you can delegate a task, let someone else do the work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Romance is in the air, Capricorn. The Moon will be in Taurus, your sector of creativity and passion. When was the last time you danced in the living room to your favorite songs? Consider doing things that foster a sense of creativity in your home including making a small space where art can take place. Plan out your holiday card list; plan out who will get one and what you want to say in each.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family is everything to you, and today's Moon in Taurus will have you focusing on your home, specifically matters related to your parents. Plan out some fun activities to do with your relatives in 2024. Since Taurus rules agriculture, consider buying family tickets to the zoo or visiting a farm to do a tour and learn more about the process of seeding, planting and generating income from crops.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Communication is key, Pisces, and you have a lot of things you'd like to say but it can be hard to articulate your message verbally. Writing can be a great outlet for you instead. Start with a gratitude journal and share what you appreciate about your relationship. Think about penning a simple note to start opening up and let words flow organically. You may not know what to say at the start, but eventually your heart can open so you can write more freely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.