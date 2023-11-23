Horoscope For November 24, 2023 — Mars Enters Sagittarius

The horoscope for November 24, 2023 is here with the Sun and Mars entering Sagittarius. We are ready for travel, enjoying the fun moments and finding adventure everywhere.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to update your bucket list, Aries. Mars enters Sagittarius super charging your adventurous nature. Trying new things doesn't have to be expensive. You can attend a concert for a rock band or join a Meetup group. Team up with a friend and use a scavenger hunt maker and aim to do things on a simple road trip. You can end the year on a high note with lots of cool pics to post on your social media.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

'Tis the season, Taurus, and your empathetic caring nature can be channeled into helping others. This week is the perfect time to start because Mars enters Sagittarius highlighting your desire to be charitable. You can start with the people you know personally by becoming curious and learning what's going on in their life. If you own a business, you can volunteer to do a toy drive to help children in need or buy items to donate to non-profit for stocking stuffers. There are lots of cool things to do; make a list and pick what you like the most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Commit to a cause? Yes, you can! Mars enters Sagittarius bringing attention to your commitment sector, and there are so many things that you feel passionate about. It's natural for you to give your all and show your support for something you believe in. Mars can help you to stay strong in the face of adversity or reasons to give up. Focus on what matters and why you desire to achieve an end result until you see it through to the end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Move over Mel Robbins, you're ready to jump start your life, and it doesn't have to be new year's eve for you to do so. Mars enters Sagittarius motivates you to make important life improvements. You can start exercising and eat healthier. Maybe you'd like to wake up an hour earlier in the morning to catch the sunrise and meditate before going to work. Practice mindfulness and track your progress in a journal to measure how far you've come.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's so easy to be romantic, Leo, especially when you love to experience all the sweet things in life. Mars enters Sagittarius gives you the warm and fuzzies for romance and love. Read poetry. Subscribe to a poetry podcast that's dedicated to love and relationships. Be complementary to your partner, and if you feel awkward with the art of romance, read articles on how to become better at it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The holidays may have brought a few needed home improvements to your attention, so it's time to get organized and plan one out. Mars enters Sagittarius is the perfect time to tackle your highest priority home improvement project. Use the next few weeks to define what it is you want to do, and how you want things to look when finished. Create a Pinterest board to pin ideas. Visit your local home improvement center for tips and suggestions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be careful, Libra. You are a great peacemaker, but when you enter a debate, you're the type who won't stop until you win. When Mars enters Sagittarius, it can bring out your more argumentative side. Remember that discussions are meant to bring people closer. Check on your emotions. Are you hungry, angry, lonely or tired? If yes, put things back into perspective and return to a conversation later when you feel rested and agreeable.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to get back on your feet, Scorpio. This may have been a tougher than average year when it comes to financial problems. But now that Mars enters Sagittarius, it supports a plan to get out of debt. Write down all your expenses. Consider your what your income is and what you need it to be. Maybe a side hustle is in your future! Pick something you love to do so it feels like play and less like work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're one tough cookie, Sagittarius, and rare does anything get you down. Mars enters your sign, and this is what you need to push through a tough time in your life. Remember the importance of self-care. Whatever your weaknesses are, identify them. Lean on your strengths and don't be afraid to let unimportant things go by the wayside. They don't matter anyway.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You know who needs to be in your life, so make room for them. It's time to remove barriers to your happiness. Mars enters Sagittarius so that you can finally cut ties with toxic people. Note the people who never seem to be happy for you when life is going well. Pay attention to the words people use when speaking to you. Do they lift you up or try to tear you down by masking an insult with a joke. Don't ignore the red flags anymore.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friends are incredibly mentors and just as a friend can tell when you've changed for the worse they can also see when you've improved for the better. Mars enters Sagittarius and you may meet people who bring out the best in you. Put yourself out there. Mingle and hang out with old friends who know you best.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're ready for a big promotions in life. Mars enters Sagittarius and you'll be leveling up at your job and doing wonderful things. This may be the time when you are more visible in the public eye. You may see the world in a different light because of your boost in social status through career, promotion or networking for your company.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.