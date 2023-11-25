4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 26, 2023

The energy today, on November 26, 2023, is cautiously hopeful as we await the full Moon tomorrow. It's here to remind us that the truth always comes to light, one way or another. Do you have it inside to be your authentic self? Of course, four zodiac signs stand to gain the most if they lean into this message — namely, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Cancer and Scorpio. The rest of the zodiac signs are also being urged to shine the light that's inside of them.

With Sun, Ceres and Mars conjunct each other in the early degrees of Sagittarius, the focus is on living our truth, whatever it might be. That includes being the parent that we hoped we had when we were young — or being the friend we always wished for when times were dark. You get to choose what you focus on and what you embody.

Moon in Taurus opposite this mega conjunction is adding another layer to the mystery today by highlighting the importance of balance. After all, facts and beliefs are not the same, yet both define us in deeply personal ways. If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on this matter or take a stand for something important to you, even if it ruffles a few feathers in your family circle. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 26, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 26, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Work life

Best time of the day: 5:30 p.m

Sagittarius, the energy today is gearing up to a culmination as one chapter of your life finally comes to an end and another begins. Embrace this new adventure. You are finally coming out of the transition phase. Just make sure to remember the lessons of the past as you move forward, and you will be golden.

Interestingly, your work life is being highlighted here even though it's a Sunday. So maybe you need to set more healthy boundaries in this regard. The universe has got your back, whatever the situation might be. Of course, some of you may be returning from a long vacation after Thanksgiving. Don't the thought of Monday stress you out and waste your Sunday.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo and Cancer

Best area to focus on: Friendships

Best time of the day: 2:03 p.m

Capricorn, a quiet day full of beautiful realizations and observations is in store for you today. This may be literally true for some of you if you have planned an outing to the zoo with your kids or are an avid bird watcher. For others, this message is more about finding joy in solitude today and letting the quiet space bring out your hidden gifts. Interesting ideas may strike you, too, while you do this!

Your relationship with friends and acquaintances is also being highlighted here. Can you do something sweet that will bring all of you joy and strengthen your bonds? There's no harm in putting forth a few ideas. It will invite ideas from their side, too ... eventually leading to great plans for the end of the year or even 2024!

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 8 p.m

Cancer, the energy today may feel a bit much to you, but remember that you are on the best horoscope list for a reason. The experiences will lead to something truly special, especially if you are a parent or in charge of a large team in your community or workplace. Just go with the flow and juggle all the balls gracefully, and you will be golden.

Interestingly, some of you are about to hit a crossroads soon. You may already feel it in your bones. Don't ignore those intuitive nudges. If it's something that will bring you joy and improve your well-being, don't wait until 2024 to set things into motion.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Sleep

Best time of the day: 10 a.m

Scorpio, your inner voice will be strong and prominent today. Let it roar and help you shine. You are on the cosmic good list and it's better than being Santa's favorite child! So if someone does not agree with you over semantics or argues just for the sake of being petty, let the conflict go and step away. Do you really need their validation?

Your leisure time is also being highlighted here, especially your sleep cycle. A good night's rest can do wonders! (Switch it around if you are a night owl and sleep in the morning.) It's the best thing you can do for yourself. Plus, it helps with your hidden talents and intuitive gifts.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.