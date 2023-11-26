3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love Before The End Of November

We can go one of two ways with this week; we can opt for the positive and, thus, create our week in the way we'd like it to go. Or we can sink into feelings of despair, knowing that we chose to go down that path intentionally.

So, what are we going to choose, friends? One thing we can know for sure is that three zodiac signs do not believe in negativity that's for sure.

And, with that in mind, those three zodiac signs are not only going to experience a positive week, but the experience itself is going to be loving, passionate and very romantic.

Before the end of the month, we are surrounded by so much good energy that we'd be remiss to do anything less than enjoy everything around us.

With the week starting with a Full Moon on November 27, we know right off the bat that if we've chosen the path of light, then it's going to be smooth sailing.

There to support that path are the helpful and loving transit of the Cancer Moon, Moon sextile Jupiter, a Leo Moon (for the passionate ones among us), Sun trine Moon and Moon sextile Venus.

For the three zodiac signs that will benefit the most, let the fun begin.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love befoe the end of November 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might experience something interesting, odd, and very positive the last week of November, and that is a sense of self-confidence that you really weren't counting on. If you are to be honest with yourself, the events of recent times 'should' potentially be getting you down. Yet, here you are, not feeling dragged down by them at all. In fact, you will be showing yourself that you are not only resilient but incapable of sinking.

No, you are not a superhuman, nor are you invulnerable, but you are someone who wears their war wounds well, in so much as you let the experience of the past make you into a fierce warrior in the present. You are able to reach out and be friendly without the fear of being harmed. What might have broken another person only serves to strengthen your resolve in love, in life, and health. You, quite simple, will not be beaten.

This makes you a very attractive person in some people's eyes, as you are not someone who is seen as a bottomless pit waiting to be filled. During Moon square Jupiter on December 2, you are going to see that you are every bit the warrior of love that you imagined yourself to be ... and more. Love comes to you once again during this week, and you are ready for it. Experience has shown you the way and now you are an example of 'what to do when the time is right.'

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've got a good couple of transits in your zodiac signs this week, Cancer, and that lets you know that you are safe, secure and realistic about love. The end of this month has you finding new ways to take a look at an old predicament. Your love life is about to go in for an overhaul. While something like this has been needed for a while, you and your partner are going to greet change with open arms.

You've got enough supportive Venus energy backing you up during this week to make you feel like it's all worth your while. You aren't falling back on old patterns, such as doubting your partner or suspecting them of things they know nothing about. You are pleased with yourself at this time because you feel lighter when you aren't in a state of self-imposed stress, and that's what you give yourself when you get into an accusatory mood.

The latter half of the week is what gives you even more stamina and hope as Venus squares Pluto on December 3, which lets you know that life will never be perfect, but it will certainly be worth it. What efforts you put into making your love life special will come back at you tenfold ... yes, in all the right ways.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

December feels like the kind of month that you want to experience the very best of. If your birthday comes at the end of the month, you'll be stoked to feel happy during the entire month, as you've always had a very special feeling for both December and January. What you'll notice this week is that the good mood begins as soon as the Full Moon arrives on the November 27th. This mood will take you through the entire month, as well as through this first week.

You have waited a long time for the good times to roll, and you'll find that you are supported by a long string of transits that seem to be in favor of providing you with confidence, romance and a general feeling of ease and accomplishment. That Cancer Moon, on November 29, really puts you in the driver's seat and lets you steer your life right into the most loving situation you can create.

You are not only lucky in love during but you've got Mercury in your zodiac sign to let you know that you're a master of communications, so if there's something that you want to ... confess, or admit to, then know that the universe is in support of your desire. Also, know this: if there's something special that you want to share with your romantic partner, this is a great week to get on that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.