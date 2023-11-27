5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of November 27 - December 3

Luck favors those who seize it. That's the message and theme of this week between November 27 - December 3, 2023. Five Chinese zodiac signs stand to benefit the most by leaning into this wisdom.

Namely, Rooster, Pig, Ox, Rabbit and Rat — but that doesn't mean the rest of the zodiac signs have been forgotten.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Fire over Mountain (#56). It's urging us to make our luck because ... didn't you know you could? Of course, there is such a thing as external good fortune that blesses us out of the blue.

Where do you think we draw strength for our manifestation rituals? How do you think the law of attraction works? All that depends on the lesser-known luck that originates from within. So find it within and let the magic begin!

If you feel called to, do a Moon manifestation ritual on November 27 during the full Moon. Whether it's a beautiful romance you wish to manifest or a promotion at work (or something else), don't let the auspicious energy fade away without tapping into it. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week between November 27 - December 3.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of November 27 - December 3, 2023:

1. Rooster: Seed luck

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your luck this week is unique. It's firmly rooted in the long-term projects and goals you are working on currently. It will help you get to the next milestones with ease. For some of you, this luck can literally secure you extra funding for your business, thus the title "seed luck." Make sure to pay attention to those extrasensory nudges that strike us from time to time. They will lead you to the right people and places.

If you feel called to, share this good energy with others through acts of kindness or by extending a helping hand if you can. In case you are a business owner, you can allocate a portion of the profits towards a cause close to your heart, too.

2. Pig: Winning

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Pig, ain't that something? Your luck this week is super extraordinary. So much so that the naysayers and doubt-mongers around you will be left flabbergasted when you whizz past them with your success and victories. Just remember, this luck will not bless every aspect of your life. Only one. So pay attention to where the blessing seems to be doing you a favor and focus your energies in that arena this week. Concentrated efforts will take you far.

Some of you will also benefit from maintaining a "success journal" at this time. Just make sure the journal you choose has a powerful vibe to it. Your gut will lead you to the right one. Then, note down all the small tips and tricks that seem to help you succeed (applicable to all areas of life).

3. Ox: Visionary luck

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your luck this week has a magical quality to it. Not in a children's book kind of way. This is the magic that allows a seemingly nobody to become the president of a nation one day, establish a business that spans entire nations or achieve fame of the extraordinary kind. Of course, luck won't bring you all that this week. It is helping you make such a dream come true. Will you accept this blessing and help? Or will you sabotage yourself?

If you struggle with self-esteem issues and self-sabotage, do an intention-setting exercise this week to help you connect with the truth you are hiding underneath the baggage. You can light a candle and watch the flames dance for a while or do a deep meditation to help you align with your core self.

4. Rabbit: Step-up luck

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck this week comes with a few terms and conditions attached. Don't worry! They are not something far-fetched. All you have to do is focus your efforts on that one activity that is of prime importance to you ... and luck will favor you right there. Just be aware that this luck may come as a surprise or in a form that you don't expect. So, keep an open mind as you do your bit.

For some of you, especially if your efforts are entwined with a few more people, luck will bless all of you equally, but the conditions still apply. So make sure to work together as a team and solve problems amicably.

5. Rat: Luck of the world

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, your luck this week has a worldly-wise flavor to it. It can show up in a few ways in your life. Some of you may experience it while traveling the world (whether on business or leisure). Others may experience it while interacting with people from a different culture or country within your town or city. It may also bring you information about opportunities that are in a different geographical location. Keep an eye out for this luck and be receptive.

If you feel called to, you can directly engage with this luck by exposing yourself to social situations that are new to you. Whether you attend a fantasy ball, visit a business fair, or join a group of strangers in a book club is up to you. It will make it easier for this luck to work for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.