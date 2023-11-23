Why November 23 Horoscopes Are So Good To 4 Zodiac Signs

The energy today, on November 23, 2023, is unique. It's a day for gratitude and sharing joy and also for deep reflections. While four zodiac signs will experience the most blessings under this energy's influence — namely, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius and Gemini — the rest of the zodiac signs stand to gain something too.

With Moon conjunct Chiron in Aries showing up as the main astrological influence today, we are being reminded that before we can experience the true joys and abundance around us, we must first lay our demons to rest.

You can do this by throwing off the shackles wrapped around your heart and truly seeing what you are capable of. After all, manipulations and conditioning can convince a child they are not good enough or untalented, but that only works until the child grows older and sees the truth for themselves.

Others will realize that true love can be found in a lot of unconventional places, even if one is unlucky not to find it in traditional spaces like their home. Lean into those relationships that uplift you and spend time with those you love.

Of course, Chiron does bring up subconscious wounds to the surface. So, some of you may have to confront a few painful realizations along the way. Chiron's energy is incredibly healing and you will see the rewards of your courage soon enough. Some of you may unearth a few hidden talents, too!

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts and feelings today to gain more clarity about the path forward and the relationships in your life. You can even pair this exercise with meditation so you are more centered and aware of the truth.

If you need more clarity, hold a clear quartz crystal in your hand to amplify your intentions. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 23, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 23, 2023:

1. Aries, today will be an absolutely extraordinary day for you!

Photo credit: JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

So much so that you won't believe your eyes (or ears). For some of you, a steady wish is about to come true (like receiving a lot of cash from the elders after the Thanksgiving feast). If you and your significant other are getting married today, you couldn't have chosen a better day for the ceremony!

Find some time later today to journal your feelings regarding your windfall of blessings. Then, connect the dots from your past that enabled you to get here. You will suddenly come upon a beautiful epiphany. If that motivates you to frame up a quote on your living room wall, go for it!

2. Leo, anticipate good things.

Photo credit: JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

Leo, the energy today is a little wistful for you and touched with melancholia. Yet, you are on the best horoscopes list because everything you will experience today is leading you to something extraordinary. For some of you, this weird blessing will come in the form of memories that reveal something important to you. For others, you will finally know who your true friends are and who have been faking it all along.

If you feel the need to do something different with your life, now's the time to think deeply about that, too. It's never too late to change course if you feel you are headed in the wrong direction. It's not about the age but the intention. You will definitely benefit from reading books or seeking out mentors who can advise you on this subject.

3. Sagittarius, life is looking up.

Photo credit: JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

Sagittarius, they say it's lonely at the top. What if that's a myth? The energy today will thrust this puzzle on you. You are being urged to lean into your fire-sign nature and burn away the distractions that will keep you from what you truly seek. Once you get there, you will know the lies from the truth, too.

If you feel called to, journal your feelings today about those relationships in your past (or present) that sought to hold you back. Or where you felt unseen or even bullied. What was at the heart of those interactions?

Did they see your brilliance before you could and hoped to erase it before you realized it? Or were they simply lost in their darkness? That's the blessing of the day for you — a reckoning with deep truths that finally lights the fire in your soul.

4. Gemini, today's an excellent day to kick back and relax.

Photo credit: JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

If you are celebrating Thanksgiving with your family, you will have an extraordinary time with them. Even if you are not (or it's not part of your culture), the day will still bring a lot of blessings to you. Just keep your heart open and stay receptive, and you will be golden.

Engaging in activities that are steeped in beauty and bring pleasure to your senses is also being highlighted here. From admiring art to dressing like a fairy to attending a ballet recital, anything artistic, creative and beautiful will add to the joys of the day for you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.