Horoscope For November 19, 2023 — Moon Sextile Mercury

The horoscope for November 19, 2023 brings us the Moon sextile Mercury adding an element of business-mindedness for all zodiac signs. As the Sun intensifies in Scorpio we feel ready to go for what we want with intense passion.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The world is a better place because of your friendships, Aries. Friends hold your secrets close to their heart, so if you need someone to talk to, this is the time to do so. The Moon sextile Mercury transit also makes this a wonderful day for creating notes on your phone to list all the distractions you face in life right now. You might find it useful to do a data dump of memories on Snapchat, Instagram or Facebook so that people in your life who've you decided to remove yourself from won't come up later to make you feel sad.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's good to work on yourself, Taurus, and when you have areas that you excel there is still room for improvement. The Moon in harmony with Mercury reminds you how people in your life are mirrors. You can use this day to ask for feedback from friends, family or colleagues on areas of improvement. You can also use this day to get recommendations for life coaches, business mentors and online tools such as Udemy, LinkedIn or apps for personal growth and development.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes you just need to 'get away' and that's why the Moon in Aquarius brings out your need to travel and see the world. If a trip isn't in your future, you can take a drive around the most scenic areas of your community. This is a great time to go for a jog or if you have a Peloton, try a new scenic ride. If you want to escape through your mind, read a book on travel or watch a sci-fi film that explores a new world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can be an introvert, Cancer, so it's no surprise that today you may be nursing your loneliness as if it's a best friend. One thing you will want to be careful about during the Moon sextile Mercury transit is becoming too comfortable being by yourself. While it's wonderful to have me-time for the purposes of introspection, you're designed unique for people. Your sign rules family and the home. On days like today when you just want to curl up in a ball in your bed and play sad songs, set a limit on it. Plan something fun to look forward to with a friend. Think about the ways you can create joy in your life, and aim for that before the weekend is over.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What's life without someone to share it with? You are in a romantic mood during the day's Moon sextile Mercury, and this can bring out the nesting side of you. This is a great day for going bargain shopping at TJMax or Burlington. If you love supporting a thrift store, you can see what discount items are on sale that are worthy of up-doing or beautifying for regifting. This is also a day to fine-dine by candlelight, even if you're eating alone at home.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When the Moon transits through your sixth house of wellness it can encourage you to do all the things that come naturally to you: nurturing, cooking, cleaning and helping others. If the desire to do a deep cleaning in your home kicks in, the trine of the Moon with your ruling planet, Mercury makes it the perfect time to catch up on thoughtful content in media you enjoy consuming: crime television, self-improvement podcasts or talk radio that you miss during the week, but love to binge on during your personal downtime.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Distance can make the heart grow fonder, so when then Moon is in Aquarius, you may think about the people you love. This is a great time to go holiday shopping and allow distance to help you feel closer to the people in your life. It's a wonderful day for catching up with a friend and crafting or scheduling a budget-friendly couple's date night painting.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Relax your mind, Scorpio. The day's Moon sextile Mercury transit brings out your intuitive nature, and it's worthwhile feeding into it. Read inspiration quotes. Pray and meditate or use your singing bowl. Consider separating yourself from the people and things that distract you and pull you away from your inner being.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You might be overthinking a bit because the Moon is in your third house of thoughts and it's in harmony with Mercury in Pisces. While this may sound like a negative, in your case, this is can be highly positive. You may reach a point where you find closure for matter that have been bothering you for some time. You may find it useful to journal your thoughts or putting away the journal you have used for sometime with a promise to not go back and read it again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Money problems can be on your mind, but the good news is that you may have a friend or a trusted advisor who sees the solution that you missed. The Moon is in harmony with Mercury all day, and these two energies open the door to solving matters with ease. In other words, don't be afraid to ask for help, even if you prefer to do things on your own. Sometimes sharing can surprise you, as you may discover a friend has already been down the same path and knows how to get out of it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What do you want to achieve, Aquarius? The Moon in your sign encourages you to work on self-development and to think about all the great things you'd like to accomplish before the year is over. To give you a boost of good luck, Mercury, the ruler of the lower mind supports the daily routines that need to be established. This day is perfect for laying the foundation of change that is necessary to do what you set your mind to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's an old saying, all good things must come to an end, and for you that could be what you're feeling. The Moon continues to transit your sector of endings, and this brings a need for closure and change. With the Moon speaking to Mercury in your sector of learning, you are able to grow from your mistakes and feel like you're a better person because of them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.